Vantage Hospice Expands Services to Include Palliative Care

HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2011, Vantage Hospice has offered in-patient, at-home, continuous, and respite care to patients with life-limiting illness in the greater Houston area. Now approaching its 10th anniversary, the company has announced that it has expanded its services to include palliative care.

Not to be confused with hospice care, palliative care is specialized medical care for patients living with serious or chronic illness. It focuses on enhancing patients' quality of life through symptom relief and emotional support. Palliative care is not limited to those living with a terminal condition, as is the case with hospice care.

Vantage Hospice administrator, Nicole Knight, FNP, has been working tirelessly over the last year to develop a palliative care program as upstanding and comprehensive as the company's award-winning hospice care offerings. "It is so rewarding to finally see this program come to fruition. We look forward to helping more patients achieve the best quality of life possible," says Knight.

Additional information on palliative care and other programs offered through Vantage Hospice may be found on their website, vantagehospice.com.

Vantage Hospice recognizes dying as part of the normal process of living and focuses on maintaining the quality of remaining life. It affirms life and neither hastens nor postpones death through a multidisciplinary team approach. The team cares for patients both inside and outside of hospital settings.

About Vantage Hospice

Vantage Hospice is dedicated to providing individualized hospice care and palliative care with services specially tailored to the physical, social, psychological needs of patients with serious or life-limiting illness, their families, and the community by delivering high-quality, compassionate care. Its services extend throughout the Houston area. The organization strives to create a culture based on principles of dignity, respect, and compassion.

