Vantage Hosts Webinar Series to Discuss Verification Router Services Solutions
May 13, 2019, 13:10 ET
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Solutions, the manufacturing efficiency experts, today announced it will host a series of webinars featuring Verification Router Services (VRS) solutions from multiple vendors. The series will run from May 14 through May 23, and is intended to provide a snapshot of each vendor's solution approach and their view of the industry.
WHAT: The VRS solutions webinar series will be hosted by Vantage Solutions, and feature a question and answer format to learn about VRS solutions, including:
- Company backgrounds & position in the market
- Product profiles & standards used
- Interfaces & testing
- Pricing models
WHO: Vantage Solutions President John Jordon will host the webinars and Vantage Consulting Group Executive Vice President, Vito Pirrera will lead the spokesperson from each vendor through the Q&A session.
WHEN: Adents, Tuesday, May 14 2:30 PM EDT
Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1422638702494813451
Chronicled, Wednesday, May 15 2:30 PM EDT
Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6542439830462632973
rfxcel, Tuesday, May 21 2:30 PM EDT
Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8026209881408083468
LSPediA, Wednesday, May 22 10:00 AM EDT
Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7781704883672369677
Antares Vision, Thursday, May 23 2:30 PM EDT
Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6504940986382000141
WHERE: Online. Register at the links above to attend.
About Vantage Solutions
Vantage is the manufacturing productivity company. For manufacturers facing safety, quality, or efficiency challenges, we provide strategic guidance and cost-effective execution of initiatives to improve serialization, packaging, inspection and more. Our team is seasoned, lean, on time and within your budget. www.vantage-cg.com.
