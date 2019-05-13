Vantage Hosts Webinar Series to Discuss Verification Router Services Solutions

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Solutions, the manufacturing efficiency experts, today announced it will host a series of webinars featuring Verification Router Services (VRS) solutions from multiple vendors. The series will run from May 14 through May 23, and is intended to provide a snapshot of each vendor's solution approach and their view of the industry.

WHAT: The VRS solutions webinar series will be hosted by Vantage Solutions, and feature a question and answer format to learn about VRS solutions, including:

Company backgrounds & position in the market

Product profiles & standards used

Interfaces & testing

Pricing models

WHO: Vantage Solutions President John Jordon will host the webinars and Vantage Consulting Group Executive Vice President, Vito Pirrera will lead the spokesperson from each vendor through the Q&A session.

WHEN: Adents, Tuesday, May 14 2:30 PM EDT

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1422638702494813451

Chronicled, Wednesday, May 15 2:30 PM EDT

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6542439830462632973

rfxcel, Tuesday, May 21 2:30 PM EDT

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8026209881408083468

LSPediA, Wednesday, May 22 10:00 AM EDT

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7781704883672369677

Antares Vision, Thursday, May 23 2:30 PM EDT

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6504940986382000141

WHERE: Online. Register at the links above to attend.

About Vantage Solutions

Vantage is the manufacturing productivity company. For manufacturers facing safety, quality, or efficiency challenges, we provide strategic guidance and cost-effective execution of initiatives to improve serialization, packaging, inspection and more. Our team is seasoned, lean, on time and within your budget. www.vantage-cg.com.

SOURCE Vantage Solutions

Related Links

http://www.vantage-cg.com

