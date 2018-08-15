Vantage Point Secures Seed Funding Round of $1.3M to Bring VR-Based Anti-Sexual Harassment Training to Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Point, the world's first Virtual Reality-based enterprise training platform has announced a Seed funding round of $1.3M to bring immersive Anti-Sexual Harassment Training to corporations.

Vantage Point is founded by solo female minority founder, Morgan Mercer. The company is positioned to launch its platform with the first set of notable customers later this month. The funding round was led The Venture Reality Fund, the leading investors with a focus on immersive and intelligent computing.

The round also includes some of the most well-known technology institutional investors including; Village Global, known for their LPs and Network including Jeff Bezos, Reid Hoffman, and Marissa Mayer, and Mark Zuckerberg; Colopl NEXT Fund; M Ventures, with expertise and an extensive network spanning across media, entertainment, politics, finance and technology; Anorak Ventures; and Josh Resnick, who sold his company Pandemic Studios to EA Games for $900M and then went on to found Sugarfina, who are now Vantage Point's client.

The company, showing strong early traction, was accepted first into The Women in XR Venture Fund's Cohort 1 in December 2017, who have been early and strong advocates of the company, and was then accepted into Adam Draper's Boost VC in January 2018. Early customers range across technology, consumer goods, consulting services, school districts, recruiting and other sectors. The company has received extensive support from media, and technology outlets.

The company is located in San Francisco and has expanded operations to both Los Angeles and New York City. In tandem with ramping up recruiting efforts and scaling out the team, Alison Hadden, former Head of Brand Strategy at Glassdoor, has joined on as an advisory member.

The new round of investment will be allocated towards product development and hiring to deploy the world's first scalable, immersive corporate training platform targeted at behavioral change and enterprise training for diversity and inclusion.

"There's no better time for an anti-sexual harassment platform like Vantage Point's and led by an exceptional visionary entrepreneur," explains investor Marco DeMiroz, co-founder and general partner of The Venture Reality Fund. "All commercial and government entities have a duty to educate and train their staff on this subject. To be one of the very first investors in this sector is in line with our strong belief in the power of immersive education."

"We were thrilled to have Vantage Point in the inaugural WXR program. It's one of the most powerful applications of virtual reality we've seen, both in terms of utilizing the unique strengths of the technology and the impact on people's lives. Morgan has the tenacity and passion to grow this into a truly great company," says Martina Welkholff, Founding Partner of Women in XR Fund.

"We're excited, and this is just another step to deliver on our vision. With the support we need behind us, we're excited to deliver a product that surpasses everybody's expectations, and really set the standard in the next frontier of enterprise, diversity and inclusion, and anti-sexual harassment training," says Morgan Mercer, Founder and CEO of Vantage Point. "This is just the beginning, and we're looking forward to introducing the world to a new way of thinking about how life, social interactions, learning and development, and behavioral change can better be augmented by technology."

ABOUT VANTAGE POINT

Vantage Point is The Next Frontier in Immersive Enterprise Training.

Developed with the goal to increase accuracy, empathy, and retention through full-immersion training, vantage point leverages Virtual Reality (VR) software to train around sexual harassment, diversity and inclusion, and L&D. Through creating engaging and immersive experiences in a safe and simulated environment, Vantage Point educates users on identifying and responding to nuanced and high-pressure situations, and identifies and educates users on implicit bias. Forward-looking, Vantage Point will expand to all areas of corporate training as the primary market leader in the immersive training space.

