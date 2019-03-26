Vantagepoint AI Honors Lee Mendelsohn With Food Bank Donation

Lee passed away unexpectedly in December, 2018 at just 30 years old. He spent his life in the greater Tampa metropolitan area and attended Wesley Chapel High school. He was the son of Louis Mendelsohn founder of Vantagepoint AI and his wife Illyce, and brother of President, Lane Mendelsohn and brother Ean.

"While losing Lee has been painful," said Lane Mendelsohn, "we reflect on his memory and are thankful for how he touched our lives and continues to open our hearts. As a Company we will continue to participate in charitable giving in your honor. You are deeply loved and missed Lee."

The food was earmarked for the homeless and needy in the immediate community.

The Vantagepoint AI team partnered with the Shriners Hospitals for Children and has become a large financial donor as well as many other non-profit organizations donating close to one million dollars.

"As our Company grows as a result of our artificial intelligence technology empowering traders daily, we will be able to not only continue giving back to those in need but increase our charitable giving. Our Company exists to provide a better life for people by showing them a path to financial freedom and that is very fulfilling," said Lane Mendelsohn.

Many companies are just now beginning to adopt artificial intelligence, but the Mendelsohn Family began providing AI software solutions to traders and investors in the late 1980's. They hold two patents on their 86% accurate, predictive technology. See the science of artificial intelligence and how Vantagepoint Software can make a difference in the future of trading by getting a demo at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo/ or by calling 1-800-732-5407.

Vantagepoint uses a proprietary method of pattern recognition that analyzes the impact other markets have on a specific market, called intermarket analysis which is not humanly possible to do without the use of this cutting-edge technology. Learn more by visiting https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com

