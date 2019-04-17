Vantagepoint AI Makes ANOTHER +$10,000 Donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI does it again with a donation of more than $10,000 to Shriners Hospitals for Children. "It's not the first time we've been able to do this," said Vantagepoint President Lane Mendelsohn, "and I guarantee it won't be the last!"

Vantagepoint AI, ( www.vantagepointsoftware.com ) is the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders. Located in the Tampa Bay area for 40 years and still family-owned, the company's primary goal is to empower traders daily. Vantagepoint also has a philosophy of doing well and doing good. By sharing forward a percentage of its profits, Vantagepoint is helping to create a circle of empowerment within its community. Since it began its efforts to support children in the Tampa Bay area two years ago, Vantagepoint has been able to donate more than $40,000.00 to Shriners.

"We chose to support Shriners Hospitals for Children because we felt that one of the most crucial times for families not to have to focus on finances is when their child is sick. The fact that Shriners helps families no matter their ability to pay for services resonated with us," explains Mendelsohn.

At a recent Vantagepoint event, Mendelsohn was able to present the latest donation from the Vantagepoint family to Bentley, along with his mom, Linda, and Lisa Buie, from the Shriners organization.

"I'm grateful to have a successful business here in Tampa and proud that my team works so hard that we can continue to support Shriners. It's a joy to give a portion of our profits to a group that is doing such meaningful work -- no family should have to worry about finances when their child needs life-changing help," adds Mendelsohn.

To find out more about how you help support Shriners Hospitals for Children when you become part of the Vantagepoint AI family of traders, and to see the software in action with a free lesson at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo or by calling 1-800-732-5407.

You too can do well and do good!

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint software was recently recognized as one of the Top 10 Places to Work in Tampa Bay employing a family of over 60 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community.

