Vantagepoint AI Named a Best Place to Work AGAIN By The Tampa Bay Business Journal

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 21, Vantagepoint AI was recognized as #4 in the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work, Large Workplace category. Moving up the ranks over the years, Vantagepoint AI, the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence to forecast the markets up to three days in advance on their home computers, was recognized alongside many national firms doing business in the Tampa Bay Area.

"We've been recognized more than eleven times," said President Lane Mendelsohn, "but this year's win is especially meaningful to us. COVID-19's impact on our community and the challenge of maintaining our company culture while our team was deployed to working from home required creativity, ingenuity and innovation. That my team was able to flourish amid these unusual conditions speaks volumes about our Vantagepoint family bond and our exceptional leadership team."

The Business Journal surveys employees of local companies. Those that meet the survey thresholds set by the Journal are then ranked by employee feedback.

"Tampa Bay is an up and coming, dynamic U.S. market; we're proud to be a part of the foundation of our community," noted Mendelsohn, "As a family business, we're honored to be recognized for our care of our team and our culture alongside some of the titans of business in our country. Honoring the people who are part of our family is an "investment" with high returns!"

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Options, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. VantagePoint's patented artificial intelligence processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to make their trades.

Founded over 40 years ago, Vantagepoint AI is a second-generation family-owned business that employs over 90 team members and has traders in more than 160 countries. The company is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center as well as other small charities. To see how artificial intelligence can help traders trade smarter, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

