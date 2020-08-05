VANTAS Begins Next Phase in North American Vehicle Development and Certification Testing

The teams will leave HAAH's California headquarters and follow a route that will take them to at least six states. The vehicles will undergo hot weather, high altitude performance, dynamic vehicle ride and handling, and ergonomic testing. As part of the program, the vehicles will utilize the Pike's Peak International Raceway facility for part of the dynamic ride and handling evaluation.

Competitive vehicle comparison testing and assessment will be a part of the process as well.

As part of the evaluation, HAAH will be assisted by Global Vehicle Services Corp., acknowledged experts in vehicle homologation and engineering for the U.S. and international markets.

"While we've been testing the vehicles here in the U.S. already, this will be our first full vehicle engineering evaluation program. We're eager to start this next phase which will provide in-market, real-world experience that is invaluable for our engineering, sales, and marketing teams," said Pradzinski..

About HAAH Automotive Holdings

HAAH Automotive Holdings was formed by a group of leading auto industry executives and experts to create a new experience both for customers and its dealer partners. Designed to meet the needs of 21st century car buyers, the company is creating new methods, processes, and procedures to increase transparency, clarify pricing, and simplify purchase and vehicle service for the customer. The company is based in Irvine, Calif.

