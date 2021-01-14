VanWest Partners Launches Second Self Storage Fund

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VanWest Partners, an opportunistic investment firm specializing in self storage acquisitions, investment, and management announces the formation of VanWest Self Storage Fund II, LLC. The Fund will focus on acquiring existing self storage facilities in a variety of target markets, and add value with capital improvements and management efficiencies to create consistent, repeatable income streams for the Fund and the Fund's investors.

Rome Hilliard, self storage center located in Columbus, OH

Fund II follows VanWest Storage Fund I, which closed in August of 2020 with approximately $30 million in self storage assets acquired in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Illinois.

Fund II will be comprised of a diverse mix of self storage facilities within select markets in the United States, and provide an investment opportunity that combines predictable, distributable cash flow and long term capital appreciation.

VanWest leverages technology coupled with innovative property management solutions to streamline self storage operations in order to control expenses and optimize revenue streams. "Our latest opportunity is a continuation of our Fund strategy – reliable income with capital appreciation and geographic diversification. Our asset base in Fund I navigated the challenges of 2020, and ended the year with positive NOI and occupancy growth. We believe this reinforces the fact that self storage is a defensible asset class, especially during times of uncertainty," said Jacob Vanderslice, Managing Partner of VanWest.

VanWest Partners and its affiliates have successfully invested in 25 self storage projects totaling over 1,250,00 net rentable square feet and over 11,000 units.

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic investment firm specializing in commercial and residential real estate within the United States. By harnessing a diversified strategy and uncovering value in often-overlooked markets, VanWest maximizes investment performance for its stakeholders while avoiding the traditional, single focus strategy of many investment companies. At VanWest, we reveal and maximize opportunity to make a positive and lasting impact. Learn more about VanWest at VanWestpartners.com or on LinkedIN.

Media Contact:

Katie Lyon

(303) 877-2859

[email protected]

SOURCE VanWest Partners