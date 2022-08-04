Vaper Empire Launches The V-Nix Vape Pen

SYDNEY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaper Empire has officially released the V-Nix Series pen vape, which is available now from the company's online store. With this new compact and reusable vaping device from Vaper Empire, vapers can take control of their vapour production by adjusting the device's airflow and wattage to match their e-liquid and vapour preference.

Variable wattage and adjustable airflow come standard with the new V-Nix pen vaporizer. Adjusting these settings allows V-Nix users to control the temperature at which the atomizer heats the e-liquid inside the tank and the amount of air that enters the vape while it's in use.

"The V-Nix provides vapers with a high level of control that allows them to make quick adjustments aimed at achieving optimal performance with a wide variety of e-liquids. We believe these features provide vapers with a better overall vaping experience and help accommodate a wider range of vaping styles," said Jimmy Jones, Vaper Empire's Head of Global Operations.

V-Nix vapes come with a refillable tank that allows vapers to fill and refill their tank with the e-liquid of their choosing. The tank's dual-coil atomizer is designed to be user-replaceable and replacement atomizers are available for purchase from Vaper Empire's online store. The coils, which have a resistance range of 1.2ohms to 1.5ohms, are made from stainless steel and employ wicks made from 100% Japanese organic cotton.

The device is powered by a rechargeable battery with a variable wattage range of 10.5W to 13.5W that fully recharges in approximately one hour.

V-Nix Series vape pen kits are available for purchase online from Vaper Empire. Each kit includes a rechargeable 1300mAh V-Nix battery, a 2.0ml tank with an advanced dual-coil atomizer, a USB power cable, a USB wall adapter, and replacement parts. Deluxe kits include all the aforementioned items as well as a leather carrying case and multiple bottles of e-liquid in the customer's choice of flavour. All devices are covered by a 90-day limited device warranty. Spare parts and replacement components can be purchased through the company's online store at https://www.vaperempire.com.au

About Vaper Empire

Vaper Empire, founded in 2012, has served the vaping community for over a decade. Since its founding, the company has provided adult consumers with convenient access to its own bespoke line of premium vaping products through its online vape shop.

SOURCE Vaper Empire