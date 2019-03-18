VapeWild Announces VapeWild Ireland Launch

ADDISON, Texas, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VapeWild, a United States vapor manufacturer, retailer and distributor, announced the opening of its Ireland division today.

VapeWild.ie will fulfill orders via VapeWild's Dublin office. The website is tailored to the Republic of Ireland. Local customers will soon be able to participate in VapeWild Europe's click-and-collect program, through which orders are available for pickup within hours of placing an order.

Robert McHugh, VapeWild Europe's Operations Director, looks forward to the integration of the Irish vape site. "[VapeWild Ireland is] easy to access and navigate, with specific brands and [flavour] profiles tailored for the Irish market. We are confident that Irish consumers will have a very positive experience… a service we can be really proud of," McHugh said in his announcement.

Established in 2014 in the United States, VapeWild aims to provide consumers with low cost, high-quality e-liquid. The company also strives to exceed expectations in compliance, advocacy and awareness in the vaping industry. VapeWild.ie will provide Ireland's smoking and vaping population with dedicated customer service, expertise and variety in regionally compliant product offerings.

One of VapeWild's owners and co-founder Eric Turner anticipates VapeWild.ie being the first step of many in the company's 2019 expansion. "We are excited to bring the unique customer first culture of VapeWild to the almost 1 million nicotine users in Ireland. VapeWild.ie will be a leader in the vaping space focused solely on the Republic of Ireland and those nicotine consumers that want to make that switch away from cigarettes," Turner said in a statement.

VapeWild.ie will boast a large selection of TPD compliant e-liquid. The e-liquid line will further expand to include future promotions and programming as the site develops.

McHugh thinks consumers should try VapeWild.ie to gain an understanding of the company's culture. "Our philosophy is to put the customer at the heart of what we do… [VapeWild demonstrates] care and attention to every detail," McHugh stated. "We even offer a voucher that gets a customer's first order, including shipping, for €1. We are confident that VapeWild.ie will meet the needs of the Irish vaping community."

