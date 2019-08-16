VapeWild Continues Domestic Brick and Mortar Expansion in Texas

ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VapeWild, a Texas-based vapor manufacturer, retailer and distributor, announced Aug. 15 the opening of three brick and mortar locations in North Texas.

The initial North Texas stores are VapeWild Dallas at 17607 Midway Road Ste. 130 Dallas, Tx. 75287; VapeWild Garland located at 5219 Broadway Boulevard Ste. 105 Garland, Tx. 75043; and VapeWild Mesquite is located at 2029 N. Town East Boulevard Ste. 103 Mesquite, Tx. 75150. To see all VapeWild retail locations, visit our store locator.

VapeWild B&Ms further serve the region's thousands of vapers in sync with the company's casual, conservative branding. The move brings VapeWild to 19 retail locations globally and brings the retail unit to the same region as company headquarters.

Michael Virgin, Director of Retail Operations, anticipates interacting with the local vaping community. "VapeWild continues to innovate and expand. This next chapter is just the beginning as we bring our brand and amazing products to storefronts across the globe. North Texas is key in establishing our new retail footprint with more stores on the way."

Established in 2014 in Texas, VapeWild produces low-cost, high-quality vaping products. The North Texas launch is the newest chapter for VapeWild Retail. The initiative added 30 positions to the existing 300+ workforce, between retail locations and support center staff – this figure is expected to rise incrementally.

Steve Turner, CEO, sees the initiative as the natural step to serve the consumer base. "We see retail expansion as a great opportunity to service our customers in conjunction with our e-commerce platform, wholesale distribution and 7-Eleven presence. We already have positive feedback from our Texas customers and they are excited about our expansion," Turner recently said when describing the launch.

The stores serve consumers 21+, and provide instant access to a selection of e-liquid and vapor hardware products and accessories, with the level of service knowledge they expect from the brand.

Vapers 21+ are invited to the Dallas store grand opening, Aug. 24 from noon - 6 p.m.

For more information about the North Texas launch or this release, contact Mallory Patorno, VapeWild's Public Relations Strategist, at marketing@vapewild.com.

