VapeWild Launches VapeWild AF

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VapeWild , a Dallas-based vapor manufacturer, retailer and distributor, announced the launch of its first membership program today. The program, VapeWild AF or VWAF for short, offers perks to the company's loyal customer base.

Entry to the program costs $49.99 a year. Immediately, customers earn a 5% discount on all VapeWild e-juice. VWAF also includes free priority shipping on all orders shipped to locations within the United States, regardless of size. Additionally, customers are given limited access to the VapeWild vault, having the ability to order flavors that are not always available. For a full list of the perks, customers can visit the VapeWild website .

VapeWild co-founder and owner Eric Turner anticipates the program's success. "By charging a small fee, we are able to offer unparalleled service and attention to each customer. In addition to savings and shipping bonuses, this will allow us to offer spur of the moment discounts, limited releases, and exclusives to our most loyal customers."

The VWAF launch coincides with the launch of the VapeWild B.E.T.-C. (pronounced Betsy) System, a text message software that alerts enrollees of flash sales and other promotions. Beta testing responses to B.E.T.-C. and VWAF are overwhelmingly positive.

VapeWild senior leadership expects the launch to be successful following extensive beta testing. A teaser video for the everyday savings program was released prior to launch.

"The VapeWild AF program is a further extension of the community built between VapeWild and its loyal fans," Turner said in a statement.

VapeWild consistently works in its customers' best interest. The company's slogan, 'serious about vaping and not much else', is a true testament to the focus placed on customer experience. VapeWild AF provides an express avenue for customers, but with the same dedicated customer service they have always seen.

To sign up for VapeWild AF, go here . To sign up for the B.E.T.-C service, text (855) 330- 2411.

To learn more about VapeWild, visit www.VapeWild.com . For more information on the company's growth and other expansion initiatives, contact Callie Carroll, Director of E-commerce at marketing@vapewild.com .

