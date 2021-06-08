VARC Solutions Releases Q2QConnect Product Update for Connecting Quickbase with QuickBooks

"Q2QConnect bridges the gap between Quickbase and QuickBooks, eliminating wasted time and costly mistakes." - Robin Hall Tweet this

VARC Solutions provides proven integration between Quickbase and QuickBooks, through it's Q2QConnect application. Q2QConnect helps businesses avoid redundant data entry of bills, purchase orders, invoices, payments, credit memos, estimates, sales orders, and item receipts. Version 3.24 integrates additional transaction types such as bill credits, credit card charges, and credit card credits, along with more mappable fields for existing transactions.

"We're excited about our latest Q2QConnect release. It bridges the gap between Quickbase and QuickBooks accounting software like nothing else on the market. People manually reentering transactions wastes time and leads to costly mistakes. Q2QConnect eliminates the errors and saves hours each week. And with our latest release, bill credits, credit card charges, and credit card credits are now included.", says Robin Hall, President & Principal QuickBooks Consultant at VARC Solutions.

Quickbase and QuickBooks Integrations Made Easy

VARC Solutions is a Silver Level Quickbase Solution Provider and an Executive Level QuickBooks Solution Provider. In addition to developing solutions on both platforms, VARC Solutions provides deep integration with other market-leading applications such as Avalara for sales taxes, QuickBooks Time (formerly TSheets) for time tracking, and QuickBooks Online for cloud accounting.

"We're all about letting people get back to their business, and our integration capabilities make that easy. We also take a consultative approach, crafting solutions that are tailored to each business. And with our QuickBooks integrations, we take our over 21 years of QuickBooks expertise to ensure things are done correctly from an accounting perspective.", said Robin Hall.

About VARC Solutions: VARC Solutions is an Intuit Partner of the Year and Award-Winning Solution Provider for QuickBooks and Quick Base based in Friendswood, TX. VARC Solutions provides discounted QuickBooks software, payroll, merchant services, outsourced bookkeeping and consulting services, and 3rd party integrations to small business clients across the United States.

Contact:

Robin Hall

281-412-6914

[email protected]

SOURCE VARC Solutions

