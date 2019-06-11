Varden Capital Properties Redevelops Atlanta's Historic Darlington Apartments Into Luxury Condominiums

ATLANTA, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varden Capital Properties will begin the redesign and redevelopment of The Darlington Apartments for state-of-the-art condominium living. Everything has been removed from the 16 floors of the building, and only the exterior walls remain.

Hammond Residential Group, a property management company specializing in multifamily properties in the Southeast, announced today that the 70-year-old Darlington Apartments, located at 2025 Peachtree Road across from Piedmont Hospital, will be completely renovated into affordable luxury condominiums priced from below $300,000 to the upper $500,000s. The space occupied by the previous 612 apartments will be renovated into 276 luxury condominiums, with one or two bedrooms designed for buyers who want the best in Atlanta high-rise living.

The Darlington and its iconic "Atlanta's Population Now" sign are Atlanta landmarks -- the Darlington since 1949, when it was built as the tallest residential high-rise in the Southeast, and the population sign, which was erected in 1965 when Atlanta's population was slightly more than 1,000,000. Today the sign reads 6,767,575, and both the sign and the Darlington will continue as landmarks. The 7.5-acre property is the highest point of Peachtree Road between Midtown and Buckhead which provides panoramic views of Atlanta from most of the residential floors.

The interior demolition was carefully planned to rebuild the original 612 apartments, but the economics no longer exist for it to operate as apartments, and the decision was made to renovate it into a luxury condominium community with resort type amenities. The Grand Opening for The Darlington Condominiums has been targeted for July 4, 2020, to coincide with the running of the 2020 Peachtree Road Race.

The Darlington is owned by Atlanta's Varden Capital Properties and is managed by Hammond Residential Group. For additional information, contact Development, Varden Capital Properties, 678-540-9962, www.vcplp.com.

