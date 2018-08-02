Varex Imaging To Showcase Its Industrial Imaging Products At ASNT Fall 2018 Conference & Exhibit

The Varex exhibit will feature an array of its X-ray tubes and linear accelerators, digital detectors and other image processing solutions. These components are designed for industrial imaging systems that are used in electronics inspection, casting and weld/pipeline inspection, metrology, industrial cone beam computed tomography, materials science and in-line quality control for automotive, aerospace and electronics manufacturing.

New Product Introduction – CMOS 2307NDT Digital Detector

Varex will be introducing its new CMOS 2307NDT digital detector with high resolution and rapid frame rates (up to 60 fps), which is ideal for pipeline and weld inspection applications. The narrow enclosure with GigE interface is optimized for use inside a pipeline and to fit within a crawler.

"A recent customer evaluation concluded that our CMOS 2307NDT digital detector exhibits a high frame rate of 20 fps and a good resolution of D12 with contrast sensitivity. In addition, the evaluation showed this digital detector to be suitable for applications from 2-30 mm material thickness with ISO 17636-2 class B fulfilled," said Carl LaCasce, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Industrial Imaging for Varex Imaging Corporation.

Industrial Imaging Components

Varex Imaging offers an expansive portfolio of components for Industrial NDT at both high and low energies. In addition to the CMOS 2307NDT Digital Detector, the following products will also be showcased at ASNT Fall 2018:

Small, Medium and Large Field of View (FOV) Digital Detector Arrays (DDAs)

X-ray tubes optimized for NDT applications: VF-80HPX-225-11HPX-320-11

High Energy Connectors suitable for use up to 225kV

CST toolkit which includes image processing algorithms and CBCT reconstruction software designed for use with Varex Imaging X-ray fluoroscopic digital detectors. This software toolkit comprises a suite of Windows-based software libraries that enable OEMs to quickly develop software that produce high-quality 2D images or 3D reconstructions.

A team of imaging experts will be available on-site to discuss Varex High Energy NDT Solutions – including a range of Linatron Linear Accelerators for NDT for imaging large parts and castings, from Engines to Rockets, anything which needs an energy range of over 450kV.

"We have solutions for all your applications in industrial inspection and nondestructive testing – Varex components are at the heart of your system," LaCasce said.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, visit vareximaging.com.

