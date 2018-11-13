Varex to Introduce Innovative 'Solutions in Sight' Brand at RSNA 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced it will showcase its latest X-ray imaging tubes and sources, digital detectors, connect and control devices and software solutions at the 104th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. This RSNA conference and exhibit will be taking place November 25 – 30 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

Introducing 'Solutions in Sight'

As Varex continues to innovate and expand its extensive product portfolio of X-ray imaging components for medical, industrial and security applications – at this year's RSNA, Varex will introduce its new brand and campaign message: Solutions in Sight™. This new campaign highlights Varex's ability to deliver fully-integrated customer solutions by providing customized, solution-focused communication, outreach, collaboration, and product development. At RSNA, 'Solutions in Sight' will showcase customer modality solutions in the areas of CT (Computed Radiography), Radiology, Mammography, C-Arm and Fluoroscopy.

"We believe Varex is more than a supplier to our customers. We aim to be an extension of their teams, a partner in their success, and a solution to their problem. Our goal is to help our customers become world-class X-ray imaging system manufacturers by strengthening their competitiveness and enabling them to bring new high-performing products to market faster," said Sunny Sanyal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Varex Imaging Corporation. "We are at the forefront of innovation in imaging and we expect to continuously redefine the technology landscape to keep us competitively ahead, as well as expand our position as the most innovative and cost effective X-ray imaging components company. Our expertise, people, and successful innovation make us who we are," Sanyal added.

At RSNA 2018, Varex will be showing a new digital detector technology platform that has improved performance characteristics and cost effectiveness. In X-ray tubes, Varex is investing in innovation that will enable OEMs to build lighter systems with fewer moving and rotating parts that the company believes will enhance speed, performance, and cost effectiveness. The MeVis software business has unique knowhow and expertise in the use of Computer Aided Detection and AI in mammography imaging and lung screening applications and its engineering team is now working closely with Varex's X-ray tube and digital detector R&D teams to enable smart capabilities in the company's components.

For more information about Varex at RSNA, its products and Solutions in Sight™ visit:

https://www.vareximaging.com/varex-imaging-rsna-2018

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 1,900 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, visit vareximaging.com.

