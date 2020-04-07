VARGO® and Körber Announce Alliance

HILLIARD, Ohio, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VARGO®, a leading provider of material handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, today announced an alliance partnership with Körber, the global supply chain technology leader from software to material handling automation.

This alliance provides a referral program through which Körber will offer VARGO®'s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE®) warehouse execution system (WES) and other VARGO® solutions in North America. In turn, VARGO® will provide Körber's warehouse management system (WMS) as part of its design solutions for customers.

"In designing solutions for its clients, VARGO® provides a comprehensive material handling systems integration approach, which includes designing, implementing and supporting optimized solutions based on the customer's needs," said Bart J. Cera, president and COO of VARGO®. "This partnership with Körber provides an integrated cross-selling model of products, which allows both of our companies to bring a total proven business solution to the industry."

"Today's supply chains are under more pressure than ever before," said Chad Collins, chief executive officer for Körber Supply Chain - Software. "Partnering with VARGO® exemplifies our dedication to providing the solutions and expertise businesses need to handle any complexity that comes their way. Be it more products, suppliers, distribution channels or competition, we provide a range of solutions to fit any business size or strategy."

Körber's industry-leading WMS, empowers quick and efficient tracking of all materials entering, being managed in and leaving the distribution center. The WMS uniquely handles the needs of small businesses to global enterprises. This includes handling diverse day-to-day operations, rapid growth, and complex workflows requiring personalized solutions.

VARGO®'s COFE® WES manages the elements that make up the outbound workflow. It synchronizes and sequences all work resources — equipment, devices and personnel — and keeps orders flowing by providing real-time visibility and controlling automation, labor and other elements. The ever-advancing growth of e-commerce has challenged companies to address both efficiency and expediency in their fulfillment centers. Just this past peak season, the top seven fulfillment centers powered by COFE® experienced a 20-percent growth from 2018 to 2019 in the number of units they processed in one peak, seven-day period after Thanksgiving.

The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the international technology group Körber. Formerly Körber Logistics Systems, this consists of Aberle, Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, The Cohesio Group, Consoveyo, DMLogic, HighJump, inconso, Otimis, Langhammer, Riantics and Voiteq. Based on 40+ years of experience, Körber uniquely provides an end-to-end offering for all supply chain needs, spanning software, automation, voice/vision/mobility, robotics, materials handling equipment, systems integration and consulting. The company already has proven success with thousands of companies worldwide.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com.

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers changing e-commerce operations by designing fulfillment solutions differently than anyone else in the industry. For more nearly five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — such as American Eagle, Gap, FashionNova, Forever21 and numerous 3PL's — to improve their e-commerce operations and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and continues to be a leader in its industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into its solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

