Vari® Deepens Its Commitment to Tampa

The company has opened a sales office and Vari showroom located in Tampa's Westshore area. Industry veteran Pam Randles will steer the company's strategy in the greater Tampa area as regional sales director. Randles has been in the furniture industry for 25 years and spent 14 years leading sales efforts at Herman Miller, one of the largest furniture manufacturers in the world.

Tours of the flexible workspace and office furniture showroom are available by appointment, both virtually and in-person.

Vari CEO and Co-founder Jason McCann said, "Tampa is home to rapidly growing industries and a diverse economy, so it's a key market where we plan to invest and expand our presence. Pam, with her dynamic sales background and more than 25 years of industry experience, will be a tremendous asset to our company and team."

Tampa is experiencing unprecedented population growth and robust economic development. The city has been cited as an ideal environment for business and entrepreneurship, due in part to a pro-business climate. Core industries include financial services, technology, defense, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.¹ Tampa was recently named one of the country's best places to live in according to U.S. News & World Report.

"Tampa's business-friendly climate is a major factor for companies looking to expand and scale up," said Randles. "More than ever, having the ability to change the office quickly is critically important. We look forward to building momentum as we bring modern, flexible workspaces to fast-growing companies in the city."

Vari is looking for local talent in corporate sales, as the company plans to continue to grow and expand its presence.

Vari opened showrooms in Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. in 2020. The company is expanding into Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, and Raleigh-Durham and is currently hiring in those markets.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

¹Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, https://tampabayedc.com.

