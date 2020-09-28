Vari® Expands Corporate Footprint to Phoenix

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vari, a workspace innovation company that took sit-stand desks mainstream, is doubling down on its commitment to the Phoenix market.

The company has opened a sales office and Vari showroom located east of downtown Phoenix. Industry executive Lisa Teman-Rosenburg will helm the company's strategy in the greater Phoenix area as regional sales director. Tours of the flexible workspace and office furniture showroom are available by appointment, both virtually and in-person and socially distanced.

Vari, an innovative office furniture company based in Dallas, offers a full line of flexible workspace solutions – from standing desks, to conference tables, to movable walls and lighting – everything a business needs to scale its office as it grows.

Vari CEO and Co-founder Jason McCann said, "Phoenix has a diverse economy and rapidly growing businesses, so it's a key market where we plan to invest and grow our footprint. Lisa, with her extensive sales and industry experience, will help us exceed our goals as we make a home in the area."

Arizona has one of the nation's strongest state economies. While Phoenix has experienced the impact of COVID-19, many of the city's top industries are still thriving, due in part to a pro-business climate. Phoenix has more sunny days per year than any other city in the nation and was recently named one of the best places to live in America.

"Phoenix has so many industries that are growing rapidly, such as healthcare services, FinTech, professional and business services," said Teman-Rosenburg. "Vari workspace solutions are flexible and designed to help high-growth businesses scale, and that is exactly what a rapidly changing market like Phoenix needs."

Vari is looking for local talent, as there are new roles available in corporate sales, and the company plans to continue to grow and expand its presence.

Vari has opened showrooms in Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. in the past year. The company will soon expand into Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham and Tampa and is currently hiring in those markets.

