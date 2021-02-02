Vari® Expands Its Corporate Presence to Atlanta

Longtime industry executive Sheryl Alberico will steer the company's strategy in Atlanta as regional sales director. With two decades of experience in the furniture industry, Alberico spent seven years at Steelcase, one of the largest furniture manufacturers in the world. She has worked in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles and holds a B.A. in both interior design and architecture.

Vari CEO and Co-founder Jason McCann said, "Atlanta remains a top market in the U.S. with its expanding tech presence and impressive job growth, making it an obvious place to invest and grow. Sheryl, with her vast knowledge of the industry and tremendous sales experience is a major asset to our team."

Atlanta is the ninth largest metro area in the U.S. and is growing rapidly. With a strong economy on the upswing, the city is expected to add 46,500 jobs this year. Atlanta is home to the Centers for Disease Control and 16 Fortune 500 company headquarters.¹ Key industries include technology, bioscience, manufacturing, and logistics.

"By design, Vari workspace solutions offer the flexibility to change the office layout quickly – which is more important than ever," said Alberico. "I look forward to working with Atlanta's business community to bring modern, adaptable workspaces to fast-growing companies."

The workspace company plans to open a Vari office furniture showroom and sales office in Buckhead in the near future.

Based in Dallas, Vari is known for taking sit-stand desks mainstream around the world. Vari is looking for local talent in corporate sales, as the company plans to continue to grow and expand its presence.

Vari opened showrooms in Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. in 2020. The company is expanding into Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Tampa and is currently hiring in those markets.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

¹Metro Atlanta Chamber, https://www.metroatlantachamber.com

Media Contact

Katie Norwood Satarino

Phone: 512-773-7002

[email protected]

SOURCE Vari

Related Links

https://www.vari.com

