Vari® Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Valley To Create The Classroom Of The Future

"As schools start to return to the new normal, the question remains: 'what does the classroom of the future look like?'" says Miranda Koperno, principal of Mesa Arts Academy, a charter school of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. "Vari's donation of new standing desks for our classrooms will allow students who have been connecting from couches and kitchens for a year to start their school year in a space that allows them the flexibility to learn in a way they are most comfortable."

A Fresh Start and a Bright Future

Standing school desks are designed to encourage movement throughout the day. Research shows that learning in active classrooms can improve student cognition, health outcomes and behavior. Additional health and behavioral benefits include:

Students with the freedom of movement in the classroom experience benefits including a 15 percent increase in engagement in the classroom.

Moving more and sitting less in class can lead to a three to five percent improvement on test scores.

Standing desks can increase calorie burn by 17-35 percent and decrease BMI percentile by five percent.

Achieving and maintaining a healthier weight is linked to increased confidence and self-esteem, which are directly tied to attendance rates.

"I'm proud that Vari is among local volunteer agencies that support the wonderful mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and the Mesa Arts Academy," says Craig Storey, chief financial officer at Vari. "It's incredible to see firsthand the powerful impact that the organization has in the lives of the children that they serve."

Classroom of the Future

The Mesa Arts Academy will host an open house on Tuesday, July 27 for faculty and parents to preview the new active classroom environment. Storey and Lisa Teman-Rosenburg, Phoenix regional sales director for Vari, will attend.

In addition to standing school desks, Vari donated its best-selling electric standing desks and conference tables for Mesa Arts Academy faculty to use. Vari has a regional showroom for people to experience its products located at 5080 N 40th St Suite 455, Phoenix, AZ 85018.

Vari has donated more than $5 million worth of products to nonprofit organizations since 2018. The award-winning Vari Community Giving Program focuses on product donations to alleviate operational costs so nonprofits can put their resources back into the community.

"The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is an organization that is critical to supporting the young people in our local community," says Teman-Rosenburg. "We are looking forward to displaying the students' incredible art in our showroom and continuing to serve as partners."

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley offers affordable after-school and summer programs for 16,000+ young people in grades K-12. At Clubs across the Valley, BGCAZ provides award-winning programs designed to change the lives of young people. For over 70 years, BGCAZ has been creating equity and opportunity for youth through academic, social, and workforce opportunities. We help young people make healthy decisions and focus on social and emotional development to build resilient young adults. Most importantly, we work to develop strong character and leadership skills by creating positive connections to caring adults and their community. For more information: visit bgcaz.org.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

