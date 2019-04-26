Varian Announces Global Clinical Consortium to Develop Evidence-based Protocols for Adaptive Radiotherapy

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing together a global community of clinicians and scientists from leading cancer clinics to develop best practices for adaptive radiotherapy based on clinical evidence, Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it is forming the Adaptive Intelligence Consortium. The consortium through its collaborative efforts is focused on connecting the oncology care community to drive tangible contributions for adaptive radiotherapy.

The Adaptive Intelligence Consortium will lead clinical trials to develop evidence-based clinical protocols for Varian's adaptive radiotherapy solution and minimize the need for individual clinics to develop their own methods and practices. Varian is developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven multimodality adaptive radiotherapy treatment suite to deliver high quality treatments, and incorporate all types of imaging (MR, PET, CT) for decision making, without compromise.

"Through the collaboration and shared knowledge of the consortium about protocols and best practices for Varian's AI driven adaptive solution, we have the opportunity to lead the industry forward in adapting patient treatments and profoundly change the patient treatment experience and outcomes," said Ed Vertatschitsch, vice president of Global Portfolio Solutions, Varian. "We want to make it possible for any busy clinic across the globe to offer adaptive therapy to every patient that would benefit and move us closer to achieving our vision of a world without fear of cancer."

