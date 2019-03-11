Varian Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date and Upcoming Investor Event

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its second quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings release date and upcoming investor event.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings

The Company will report results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 after market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the teleconference call and replay:

Teleconference: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-869-3847, and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-689-8261.

Replay: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-660-6853 and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-612-7415, and enter conference ID 13688640. The teleconference replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Friday, April 26, 2019.

Webcast: To access the live webcast and replay, visit the company website at: www.varian.com/investors and click on the link for Second Quarter Earnings Results.

Upcoming Investor Event

Chris Toth, president of Oncology Systems and J. Michael Bruff, senior vice president of investor relations and finance will participate in Jefferies's Radiation Oncology & Energy-Based Therapeutics Summit in New York City scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Information about the company's presentation will be available through a link on the company website at www.varian.com/investors.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

