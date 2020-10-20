Varian Congratulates Historic Trade Package Agreement with Brazil

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) congratulates the United States Trade Representative and the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade of Brazil on achieving the first steps of a trade agreement focused on good regulatory practices, trade facilitation, and anti-corruption. Varian's Chief Executive Officer, Dow Wilson, serves as the private sector co-chair of the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum. The U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum is co-chaired on the government side by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, Brazilian Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes, and Brazilian Chief of Staff to the President, Walter Souza Braga Netto. Mr. Marco Stefanini, CEO and founder of Stefanini IT Solutions, is the Brazilian private sector co-chair.

"This is a historic moment in the bilateral relationship, and, as the private sector co-Chair of the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum, we are pleased to have had the opportunity to offer recommendations and meaningful commercial priorities throughout the negotiation process," said Dow Wilson. "Agreement on Good Regulatory Practices and Trade Facilitation are essential for our mutual economic prosperity, and we extend our sincere appreciation and congratulations to both governments in reaching this milestone. We look forward to contributing to the implementation of this agreement and further progress removing barriers to trade between our two great markets."

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

