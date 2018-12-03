Varian-Equipped Emory Proton Therapy Center Opens

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Atlanta, Georgia, the Varian-equipped Emory Proton Therapy Center officially opened. This five-treatment room facility features the Varian ProBeam® proton therapy system. Four of the rooms include 360-degree rotational gantries offering image-guided intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT), and the fifth room is dedicated for fixed beam treatments.

Varian's ProBeam system offers fully-integrated IMPT to enable more efficient adaptive proton therapy. Varian's pencil-beam scanning technology gives clinicians the ability to deliver the dose precisely within the contours of the tumor to minimize dose to healthy tissue.

"The opening of the Emory Proton Therapy Center brings a powerful new cancer treatment option to the citizens of Georgia and expands the resources for comprehensive cancer care within Winship Cancer Institute," said Mark McDonald, MD, medical director of the Emory Proton Therapy Center. "We are thrilled to offer this leading-edge proton treatment technology in collaboration with Varian."

"The opening of the Emory Proton Therapy Center is another important step in the growing global availability of advanced cancer treatment technologies like proton therapy," said Kolleen Kennedy, chief growth officer and president, Proton Solutions at Varian. "We are grateful for the close partnership with Emory on the development of this center to expand the availability of this treatment technology in the Southeast of the US, and we look forward to our combined efforts in the fight against cancer."

