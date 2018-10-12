Varian Forms FlashForward Consortium to Study Ultra-high Dose Rate Cancer Treatments with Protons

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To expand the encouraging preclinical and translational research already conducted by Varian (NYSE: VAR) and two of its clinical partners, Maryland Proton Treatment Center and Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center, on the value of ultra-high dose rate proton therapy for the treatment of cancer, the company has formed the FlashForward™ Consortium. With an initial thirteen members, the consortium is focused on preclinical research, clinical implementation and advocacy efforts of Flash therapy. The initial FlashForward Consortium members are:

University of Maryland Department of Radiation Oncology

Department of Radiation Oncology Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center

Danish Centre for Particle Therapy

for Particle Therapy Holland Particle Therapy Centre

New York Proton Center

Penn Medicine

The Christie Proton Therapy Centre

University College London

Proton International at the University of Alabama at Birmingham

Emory Proton Therapy Center

Paul Scherrer Institute

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Proton Therapy

VU University Medical Center Amsterdam

Flash therapy is a non-invasive treatment using an external beam delivered in high doses, at ultra-high speeds (less than 1 second), and in one to three sessions. This new therapy represents an exciting and potentially promising new direction in the treatment of cancer. Working groups in the FlashForward Consortium will help identify preclinical study design for understanding this therapy, develop and share protocols that will enable a safe and quality clinical start for new users, and assist with regulatory and advocacy efforts.

"We are very excited about the initial preclinical research that has been done on Flash therapy and the potential for a major breakthrough in cancer care," said Dee Khuntia, MD, chief medical officer, Varian. "Varian's preclinical results have shown significantly reduced toxicities to healthy tissues while maintaining excellent tumor control and thereby enhancing the therapeutic ratio. We look forward to working closely with the members of the FlashForward Consortium and taking a big step forward in the fight against cancer."

"As a world leader in radiation protection science we are excited about the early results. We applaud Varian for its innovative approach and partnering with the Maryland Proton Treatment Center on this groundbreaking research," said William F. Regine, MD, FACR, FACRO, Isadore and Fannie Schneider Foxman Chair and Professor of Radiation Oncology University of Maryland School of Medicine, Executive Director, Maryland Proton Treatment Center.

For more information, visit www.varian.com/flashforward.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

