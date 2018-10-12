Varian Forms FlashForward Consortium to Study Ultra-high Dose Rate Cancer Treatments with Protons
Consortium focused on preclinical research, clinical implementation and advocacy
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To expand the encouraging preclinical and translational research already conducted by Varian (NYSE: VAR) and two of its clinical partners, Maryland Proton Treatment Center and Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center, on the value of ultra-high dose rate proton therapy for the treatment of cancer, the company has formed the FlashForward™ Consortium. With an initial thirteen members, the consortium is focused on preclinical research, clinical implementation and advocacy efforts of Flash therapy. The initial FlashForward Consortium members are:
- University of Maryland Department of Radiation Oncology
- Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center
- Danish Centre for Particle Therapy
- Holland Particle Therapy Centre
- New York Proton Center
- Penn Medicine
- The Christie Proton Therapy Centre
- University College London
- Proton International at the University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Emory Proton Therapy Center
- Paul Scherrer Institute
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Proton Therapy
- VU University Medical Center Amsterdam
Flash therapy is a non-invasive treatment using an external beam delivered in high doses, at ultra-high speeds (less than 1 second), and in one to three sessions. This new therapy represents an exciting and potentially promising new direction in the treatment of cancer. Working groups in the FlashForward Consortium will help identify preclinical study design for understanding this therapy, develop and share protocols that will enable a safe and quality clinical start for new users, and assist with regulatory and advocacy efforts.
"We are very excited about the initial preclinical research that has been done on Flash therapy and the potential for a major breakthrough in cancer care," said Dee Khuntia, MD, chief medical officer, Varian. "Varian's preclinical results have shown significantly reduced toxicities to healthy tissues while maintaining excellent tumor control and thereby enhancing the therapeutic ratio. We look forward to working closely with the members of the FlashForward Consortium and taking a big step forward in the fight against cancer."
"As a world leader in radiation protection science we are excited about the early results. We applaud Varian for its innovative approach and partnering with the Maryland Proton Treatment Center on this groundbreaking research," said William F. Regine, MD, FACR, FACRO, Isadore and Fannie Schneider Foxman Chair and Professor of Radiation Oncology University of Maryland School of Medicine, Executive Director, Maryland Proton Treatment Center.
About Varian
Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.
