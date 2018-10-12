Varian Introduces New ProBeam 360° Proton Therapy System

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced its new single-room proton therapy system, ProBeam® 360°. With a 30 percent smaller footprint than the previous system, ProBeam 360° offers uncompromised clinical capabilities while reducing vault construction costs by approximately 25 percent. The new system has a 360-degree rotating gantry, the most powerful particle accelerator available today to treat cancer, iterative cone-beam CT imaging and high-definition pencil-beam scanning technology. The system can also provide clinicians a viable path to potential next-generation treatments such as Flash therapy.

The 360-degree rotating gantry of ProBeam 360° enables efficient Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT), and faster treatment times by minimizing patient repositioning and re-imaging and allowing high-quality cone beam CT (CBCT) imaging from almost any angle. RapidScan™ technology, available on the ProBeam 360°, simplifies the process of motion management by delivering each field in a single breath-hold. This capability increases the number of patients who can comply with breath-hold treatments like lung SBRT.

Additionally, Varian's high-definition pencil-beam scanning technology gives clinicians the ability to deliver the dose precisely within the contours of the tumor to minimize dose to healthy tissue. When combined with iterative CBCT, the ProBeam 360° system enables adaptive precision radiation therapy during the course of treatment, helping to make it an even more precise form of proton therapy.

"Proton therapy plays an important role in the fight against cancer," said Kolleen Kennedy, chief growth officer and president of Proton Therapy Solutions, Varian. "We designed ProBeam 360° to efficiently deliver sophisticated treatment techniques today, and also provide customers with a pathway to potential future treatment advancements such as Flash therapy."

For more information on ProBeam 360°, visit www.varian.com/probeam360.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

