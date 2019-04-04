Varian Opens Office in South Africa to Support Regional Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a grand opening ceremony held March 8th, the Varian office in Hertford Office Park, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa was officially inaugurated. Prior to the opening of the permanent location, a provisional office was utilized over the past two years.

Varian's new facility is fully equipped with a dedicated call center and a connected meeting space. Field service engineers, sales and service managers as well as backoffice support professionals are employed at the office in Midrand. Varian also employs local sales and service managers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, providing broad coverage throughout South Africa.

In Cape Town, South Africa, Varian also offers advanced education courses in collaboration with Groote Schuur Hospital. Several teams from Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ethiopia and Libya have successfully attended these courses, facilitating a better standard of care on the continent.

"We are proud to serve the South African market directly. We have integrated well with local healthcare providers and have witnessed great growth in the private and public sector, gaining significant market share in both our sales and service operations," said Jean-Luc Devleeschauwer, EMEIA president, Varian. "Opening an office in South Africa has been of paramount importance for our local team and offers a base from which they can collaborate, provide sales and service support to our customers, and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders. In all aspects, our footprint in South Africa has greatly improved access to care throughout the continent."

