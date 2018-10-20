Varian Outlines Strategy for AI-Driven Multimodality Adaptive Radiotherapy Suite

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During its Users Meeting at the 2018 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, Varian (NYSE: VAR) shared details of its development work on an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven multimodality adaptive radiotherapy treatment suite that is being designed to deliver high quality treatments, and incorporates all types of imaging (MR, PET, CT) without compromise.

During his presentation at the meeting, Ed Vertatschitsch, vice president of Global Portfolio Solutions at Varian, outlined how the AI-driven multimodality suite is being designed to provide significant workflow improvements for clinicians and make it possible for a busy clinic to offer adaptive therapy to every patient that would benefit.

"We are creating a treatment suite that includes treatment planning, treatment delivery, and patient monitoring to fuel the next generation of radiation therapy," stated Vertatschitsch. "We are doing this through multimodality imaging available at the console in combination with next generation AI-driven auto-segmentation and treatment planning. We will make use of state of the art treatment delivery including 17-second high-resolution kV iterative cone-beam CT imaging and our advanced multi-leaf collimator design to enable delivery arcs that require just 30-seconds."

During his presentation, Vertatschitsch also discussed Varian's work to create a solution that offers an integrated workflow that makes it straight forward for the clinician to communicate the physician's intentions, adapt and monitor the patient treatments.

"Based on input from our clinical partners around the world, having MR, PET, and CT imaging all available at the console and utilization of AI automation could transform what they can visualize and adapt," said Chris Toth, president of Varian's Oncology Systems business. "We want to create a streamlined workflow that increases patient access to adaptive therapy even in the busiest clinics."

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

