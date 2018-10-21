Varian Ranked First in Probability of Repurchase and Overall Manufacturer, System, and Service Performance in 2018 Survey of Radiation Oncology Professionals

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it has been ranked first in seven categories, including probability of repurchase, overall manufacturer performance, overall system performance and overall service performance in the ServiceTrak Imaging 2018 report on radiation oncology accelerator manufacturers published by IMV Medical Information Division. The rankings are based on surveys of customers conducted by IMV.

Varian ranked first in the following categories this year:

Probability of repurchase

Overall manufacturer performance

Overall system performance

Overall service performance

Technology leadership

Value of system documentation

Overall OEM training program

"We are proud and honored to once again receive these top rankings from our customers, and it validates the ongoing commitment of Varian employees to develop strong partnerships in the fight against cancer," said Chris Toth, president of Varian's Oncology Systems business. "In addition to these rankings, we are also very pleased that the 2018 IMV report also showed Varian had the highest Net Promoter Score at 71 percent, compared to the industry average of 53 percent. This score represents the likelihood a customer would recommend a manufacturer to a colleague."

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About IMV

IMV Medical Information Division is a marketing research and consulting firm founded in 1977, specializing in medical imaging and other advanced healthcare technology markets. IMV is part of the Science and Medicine Group, the leading research and advisory firm serving the life science, diagnostic and analytical instrument industries. IMV's market research services, in combination with its databases of U.S. imaging sites with selected modalities, provide clients valuable assistance in strategic planning, customer satisfaction, product development and sales initiatives.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

