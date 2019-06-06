Varian Showcasing Latest Proton Therapy Systems and Technology at PTCOG Conference 58

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) announced it will be showcasing its new ProBeam® 360° proton therapy system*, June 12th-15th in Manchester, United Kingdom at the 58th PTCOG Conference (Particle Therapy Co-Operative Group). Designed for next-generation proton therapy, the ProBeam 360° system offers uncompromised clinical capabilities, a 360-degree gantry, and RapidScan™ technology, which simplifies the process of motion management by delivering each field in a single breath-hold.

At PTCOG58, Varian will be demonstrating its fully integrated proton solution:

Eclipse ™ PT Treatment Planning

Eclipse elevates plan quality and fidelity in the presence of uncertainty with robust optimization and Monte Carlo dose calculation

Eclipse elevates plan quality and fidelity in the presence of uncertainty with robust optimization and dose calculation RapidPlan ™ PT Knowledge-based Planning

RapidPlan leverages machine learning to make high-quality plans in a fraction of the time while providing knowledge-guided decision support

RapidPlan leverages machine learning to make high-quality plans in a fraction of the time while providing knowledge-guided decision support Velocity ™

Velocity, incorporated with Eclipse PT, aggregates treatment and imaging data to show comprehensive view of a patient's diagnostic imaging and treatment history, allowing clinicians to track and adapt changes during the course of treatment.

Velocity, incorporated with Eclipse PT, aggregates treatment and imaging data to show comprehensive view of a patient's diagnostic imaging and treatment history, allowing clinicians to track and adapt changes during the course of treatment. 360 Oncology ™ Care Management

The 360 Oncology care management platform helps inform, empower and engage patients and the entire oncology care team. It offers collaborative tools to engage patients in their care, more effectively manage tumor boards, make informed treatment recommendations, and create survivorship care plans

The 360 Oncology care management platform helps inform, empower and engage patients and the entire oncology care team. It offers collaborative tools to engage patients in their care, more effectively manage tumor boards, make informed treatment recommendations, and create survivorship care plans Noona®

An intuitive patient-reported outcomes (PRO) solution, Noona automates patient monitoring, symptom management and patient triage

Varian will also be holding several events at PTCOG 58:

FlashForward ™ Consortium Meeting (invite only): The FlashForward Consortium is focused on preclinical research, clinical implementation and advocacy efforts for FLASH Therapy. The meeting will take place on Tuesday June 11th , 12:00pm-5:00pm at Manchester Central.

The FlashForward Consortium is focused on preclinical research, clinical implementation and advocacy efforts for FLASH Therapy. The meeting will take place on , at Manchester Central. Varian Proton Solutions Users Meeting: Topics to be discussed include flash therapy research on the ProBeam system and decision support modeling with RapidPlan™ PT on Wednesday June 12th , 8:30am-1:30pm at Radisson Blu Edwardian.

Topics to be discussed include flash therapy research on the ProBeam system and decision support modeling with RapidPlan™ PT on , at Radisson Blu Edwardian. Varian Lunch Symposium: Ricky Sharma, MA, FRCP, FRCR, PhD, Dee Khuntia , MD, chief medical officer at Varian, and Renate Parry , PhD, Sr. director, global translational science at Varian will discuss the potential of FLASH Therapy, Thursday June 13th , 12:15pm-1:30pm at the Manchester Central – Exchange Auditorium.

Ricky Sharma, MA, FRCP, FRCR, PhD, , MD, chief medical officer at Varian, and , PhD, Sr. director, global translational science at Varian will discuss the potential of FLASH Therapy, , at the Manchester Central – Exchange Auditorium. The Christie Tour & Reception: Varian will be sponsoring a tour of the facility which houses the ProBeam system, on Friday June 14th , 6:00pm-9:00pm for the conference attendees.

*CE Mark and international registration pending. Not available for sale in all markets.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact



Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

