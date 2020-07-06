Varian Wins "Best After-Sales Service Award for Radiotherapy Products" in China For Third Year In A Row

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BEIJING, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it received the "Best After-Sales Service Award for Radiotherapy Products" in the 2019 Chinese Medical Devices Industry Data and After-Sales Service Survey for the third year in a row. Varian also led in metrics of Market Share, Repurchasing Reference, and Net Promoter Score.

The 10th annual survey, which was organized by China Medical Equipment magazine, collected responses this time from more than 2,000 hospitals across 32 provinces in the country. The survey is dedicated to improving medical devices' after-sale services systems.

The results of the survey were announced via virtual presentation. In the radiotherapy linear accelerator category, Varian led the competition by 8 percentage points in market share category, and 6.2 percentage points in the Net Promoter Score category.

During the virtual presentation, Varian introduced its cloud-based Intelligent Cancer Care solution and explained how by deploying these solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic it allowed users to resume collaborations between medical partnerships. Clinicians, who either couldn't travel or provide support onsite because of social distancing, could connect via remote tools. The cloud-based Intelligent Cancer Care solution can build an information-driven network that can bring people, data, and technology together to realize a more intelligent and efficient approach to cancer care.

"We are very honored to receive the award again, " said Dr. Zhang Xiao, president of Varian Greater China region. "We believe technology is key to closing the huge gap between access and need. Only by accelerating the combination of human intelligence with the power of data and technology can we rapidly improve the efficiency of medical resources and quality of treatments, taking us forward to a world without fear of cancer."

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

