Variant Alternative Income Fund Achieves 3-Year Track Record and Crosses $500 million in AUM

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Variant Investments, LLC announced that the Variant Alternative Income Fund observed its 3-year anniversary on September 30, 2020. Over that period, the Fund has delivered annualized net returns of 7.87%, with relatively limited volatility or correlation to public market indices.

Please find more performance information here.

"We are very proud of the performance of the Fund over these last three years" said JB Hayes, Variant Co-Founder and Principal. "Our focus on less correlated market niches really proved its value during the recent COVID-19 stress period. The team is excited as ever about our pipeline of investment opportunities".

The Fund also crossed the $500 million mark in assets under management (AUM) on August 14, 2020. The steady pace of AUM growth owes to adoption of the strategy across a broad range of investors, particularly among Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) seeking alternative investment opportunities for their clients.

"We are thrilled with how well-received NICHX has been as an investment strategy," said Bob Elsasser, Variant Co-Founder and Principal. "The current low interest rate environment is especially challenging for income-oriented investors and our ability to source and structure cash flows from less crowded corners has been key to the Fund's success. In addition, the interval fund structure makes access so much easier for investors."

About the Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX)

The Fund invests in private niche market opportunities with strong cash flow characteristics and low correlations to public equity and bond markets, such as litigation finance, royalties and specialty finance. Interval funds provide investors such features as daily pricing, 1099 tax reporting, quarterly liquidity with a fund-level gate of 5-25% of NAV, and the opportunity to access less liquid, potentially higher-yielding alternative investments.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

To learn more about the Variant Alternative Income Fund, please visit funds.variantinvestments.com

To learn more about Variant Investments, LLC, please visit www.variantinvestments.com

Ryan Warren, Director of Investor Relations, [email protected]

An investment in the Fund is speculative, involves substantial risks. The Variant Alternative Income Fund is a continuously-offered, non-diversified, registered closed-end fund with limited liquidity. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its objective. An investment in the Fund should only be made by investors who understand the risks involved, who are able to withstand the loss of the entire amount invested and who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of Shares. A prospective investor must meet the definition of "accredited investor" under Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933.

Shares are an illiquid investment. You should generally not expect to be able to sell your Shares (other than through the repurchase process), regardless of how the Fund performs. Although the Fund is required to implement a Share repurchase program only a limited number of Shares will be eligible for repurchase by the Fund.

The continuing spread of an infectious respiratory illness caused by a novel strain of coronavirus (known as COVID-19) has caused volatility, severe market dislocations and liquidity constraints in many markets, including securities the Fund holds, and may adversely affect the Fund's investments and operations.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM (877) 770-7717 OR WWW.VARIANTINVESTMENTS.COM. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

SOURCE Variant Investments, LLC

