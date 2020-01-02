Varicent Welcomes back Founders Neil Whitney and Matthew Whitney to New Senior Management Team

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varicent Software ("Varicent" or "the Company"), a leading SaaS-enabled operational and analytical tools developer that help companies assess and enhance sales performance, today announced that Neil Whitney and Matthew Whitney will be joining the firm's incoming management team as COO and CTO, respectively. Members of the original Varicent team along with being senior executives at IBM until 2018, Neil and Matt will work alongside founder and CEO Marc Altshuller.

Neil was a founding member of the original Varicent leadership team. He has led high growth teams in sales & marketing, product & design, services, cloud and support. As COO, Neil will oversee the growth of the Company's product management & design, marketing, professional services, customer support and cloud operations.

"I'm deeply excited to re-join the Varicent leadership team and to serve our incredible team, customers and partners," said Neil. "Our innate understanding of Varicent's mission, combined with strategic relationships built over the years will enable us to further execute that mission and drive even greater customer value."

Matt led Varicent's development team from inception through acquisition. Within IBM, Matt led the Varicent development team in blending IBM and Varicent technology, notably extending Varicent's industry leading performance through the Premium Performance add-on and creating Varicent's next generation cloud product on IBM Cloud. Complementing his Varicent role, within IBM, Matt specialized in the development of new products. By applying his deep knowledge of data science to specific industry use cases he led the creation of new products in Business Analytics, Industry Solutions and Watson Financial Services. As CTO, Matt will work to enhance software capabilities, develop and launch new product services and utilize his vast industry knowledge to extend Varicent's product offerings' market leadership.

"It's been incredible to see the growth of Varicent over the years and bringing ingredients back from the original team will ensure the Company can quickly seize opportunities in this fragmented market," said Matthew. "Varicent's value-add will continue to grow exponentially as more enterprise companies integrate business analytics tools into their platforms. We're uniquely positioned to deliver a superior product with a wide array of analytical capabilities as companies look to maintain their competitive edge."

"The additions of Neil and Matt to the Varicent senior leadership team bolsters our ability to navigate the Company towards profitable expansion," said Marc Altshuller. "I can't think of any two people more perfectly suited to help lead this company than its first two employees. I know they share my passion for driving Varicent's success, and I want to welcome them back to the new team," he added.

About Varicent

Varicent is a Toronto-based SaaS-enabled operational and analytical tool provider that automates the creation, calculation, analysis and distribution of sales incentive management compensation plans. Founded in 2005, Varicent pioneered incentive compensation and sales performance software which is configurable to any industry or variable compensation model. They intend to serve a variety of mid-market and enterprise companies by providing an easy-to-use software designed to ease the process of sales performance tracking.

