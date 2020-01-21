VARIDESK Doubles-Down On Its Commitment To Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VARIDESK , a workspace innovation company that became virtually synonymous with sit-stand desks, is doubling down on its commitment to the Austin market.

Longtime local business leader Naji Saba will steer the company's strategy in the Austin metroplex as it launches an outside sales team. Several other sales leaders across the country will join Saba as the company brings its flexible workspace solutions to major U.S. markets.

VARIDESK, an innovative office future company based in Dallas, offers a full line of flexible workspace solutions – from standing desks, to conference tables, to moveable walls and lighting – everything a high-growth business needs to scale its office.

VARIDESK CEO and Co-founder Jason McCann said, "Austin remains one of the top economic regions in the U.S. with its expanding tech presence and impressive job growth, making it an obvious place to invest and grow. Naji, with her vast knowledge of the industry and solid sales experience in the city's thriving business community is a tremendous asset to our team."

The Austin metroplex remains a hotbed of business activity, thanks in part to tech giants like Apple and its plans for a $1 billion campus. In addition to the venture capitalists and real estate investors flocking to the area, top talent is heading there in droves looking for people-first companies to call home. Given attractiveness of their work environment is proven to play a role in recruitment, companies must carefully consider the design and flexibility of their offices to retain the best people.

"Austin is home to modern, fast-growing and forward-thinking companies, and I'm excited to help them create the active workspaces of the future," said Saba. "I look forward to working with them in lockstep as they build environments that attract the best and the brightest."

VARIDESK also aims to add to Austin's rapidly growing workforce by hiring local talent for its award-winning workplace. Today there are new roles available in corporate sales and the company plans to grow and expand its presence.

About VARIDESK®

VARIDESK is the workspace innovation company dedicated to creating environments that elevate people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, we provide everything high-growth businesses need to unlock the potential of their workforce. Today, you can find VARIDESK products in more than 120 countries and in 98% of Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact

Andrea McLaughlin

Phone: 610-504-5423

andrea.mclaughlin@varidesk.com

SOURCE VARIDESK

Related Links

http://www.varidesk.com

