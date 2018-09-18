VARIDESK Secures Multiple Wins In Patent Infringement Lawsuit

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VARIDESK®, a global leader in adjustable-height desk and active workspace solutions, has successfully argued its case of patent infringement against several companies, removing them from a patent infringement lawsuit brought by VARIDESK in July 2018 at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

"This is a tremendous success for our patent rights and we remain vigilant in fighting to protect our intellectual property," said Craig Storey, chief financial officer, VARIDESK. "We are innovators at our core and will continue to provide our fans with unique, flexible, high-quality products."

In its complaint, VARIDESK asserted four U.S. Patents and named 31 companies as infringers. The company is seeking a General Exclusion Order to prevent the importation of all infringing products into the United States.

LaMountain Group International LLC has stipulated to a Consent Order in which it agreed not to import or sell infringing products. Thus far, VARIDESK has also resolved its dispute with Venditio Group LLC, OmniMax USA, LLC, Jiangsu Omni Industrial Co., Ltd., Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Co. and Wuppessen, Inc. pursuant to license agreements.

As the case proceeds, 24 companies remain accused of infringement. Full details of the filings can be found on the ITC website.

VARIDESK launched its trademark height-adjustable standing desk solution to promote a healthier and more productive workspace. Today, VARIDESK is the world's leading active workspace innovation company, creating affordable, standing desk solutions and a full line of office furniture and accessories that transform the way people and students work every day. VARIDESK has shipped products to over 130 countries and it is used in 98 percent of Fortune 500 companies. Most VARIDESK products are in-stock and ready to ship within 24 hours, making it one of the quickest and easiest ways to transform your workspace.

