Variphy to release CUBE CDR Reporting

Cisco Unified Border Element (CUBE) is a unified communications border element that allows for the connectivity of rich media, like voice or video, across two Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) networks . Traditional Cisco gateways lacking CUBE capabilities do not allow for VoIP-to-VoIP connections, a necessary function in most communication networks. These connections do not always get routed through Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM), so some CUBE data do not appear in CUCM CDR reporting software.

Variphy's CUBE CDR Reporting rectifies this by giving users the ability to search, analyze, and report upon all their CUBE call activity. The product includes customizable features, enabling users to tailor reports. Customers will be able to:

Process and store unlimited CUBE CDR data.

Search and generate reports using parameters such as Calling Number (CLID), Dialed Number Identification Service (DNIS), Peer Address, Information Type, Internal Error Code, and Voice Feature.

Choose whether to include detailed call history as well as key statistics such as call volume, capacity utilization, or time-based metrics.

Display CUBE call activity in multiple formats — from interactive pie, bar, and line charts to detailed data tables.

Generate reports for one or more CUBE systems, on demand or scheduled for automated delivery.

Distribute CUBE Call Analytics reports via email, Webex Chat Spaces/Users, FTP servers, and the built-in report repository.

Export files in PDF, XLXS, HTML, or CSV formats.

Customize and reuse unlimited CUBE Call Analytics reports.

"As with our current CUCM and UCCX Call Analytics features, we want to provide customers with maximum reporting flexibility for their CUBE devices," said Derek Falter, Senior Manager of Product Development. "With our CUBE CDR Reporting, customers can dig deeper into the details of their voice traffic. We're thrilled to deliver this feature and even more excited to see it put to use by our customers and partners."

Flexible pricing options, designed to align with the size of the customer's Cisco CUCM installation, make it ideal for any enterprise looking for event-based details for CUBE call accounting and analysis. With Variphy's CUBE CDR Reporting, users will finally have a comprehensive picture of all call traffic routed through their voice networks.

With the addition of CUBE CDR Reporting, Variphy continues to set the standard for Cisco Unified Collaboration reporting and analytics software, adding to an impressive product lineup — all within a single pane of glass.

About Variphy

Since 2004, Variphy has been creating leading-edge UC tools and analytics software solutions to streamline the service delivery and management of Cisco Unified Communications and Collaboration. Variphy has helped over 1,500 organizations visualize, search, analyze, and report on their Cisco UC environments. Our product development, sales and marketing, service delivery, and support teams are based in the United States. For more information, visit variphy.com.

SOURCE Variphy, Inc.

