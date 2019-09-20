Varsity Brands Launches Fifth Annual School Spirit Awards to Support America's Most Spirited High Schools, Students and Administrators

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, today announced the launch of its 2020 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, the fifth year of the Company's iconic program celebrating and rewarding school spirit. Today's kickoff coincides with National School Spirit Day, an annual occasion that encourages high schools nationwide to host pep rallies and share their school spirit on social media using the hashtag #SpiritMatters.

This year's Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards program is being celebrated alongside Varsity Brands' accelerated investments in initiatives that promote student pride, engagement and positive self-esteem. Most notably in this respect, motivational speaker Kevin Atlas (Laue) – the first person with one arm to earn a Division I basketball scholarship – is leading the Varsity Brands "Believe in You" challenge that encourages students and faculty to support one another by attending a school event he or she may not have gone to before, i.e. the football team attending the band concert to reciprocate the support they received all season or the band attending a drama performance, or all three programs cheering loudly at the next tennis match.

Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands, stated, "The 10,000 employees of Varsity Brands come to work every day focused on elevating student experiences, and our Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards and "Believe in You" programs embody the spirit and positive impact at the heart of this mission. The tangible impacts of school spirit are well-established, as students with higher levels of school spirit perform better academically, are more civically engaged, and are happier and more connected to their schools and communities. Varsity Brands is proud to stand behind this effort, and we look forward to hearing the unique spirit stories of schools across the country."

The 2020 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards consists of 25 categories with $100,000 in awards, including $3,000 for each category winner and a $25,000 grand prize for America's Most Spirited High School. Categories will be open for entries January 7 – 21, 2020. View the full list of categories HERE.

Entrants can self-nominate or be nominated by a student, colleague or community member. Entries must include a short essay outlining why the nominee is deserving of this award, one letter of recommendation, and two photos demonstrating the nominee's work.

All category finalists are invited to participate in the ultimate celebration of school spirit—the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Show—taking place May 9, 2020 at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida, where winners will be revealed and honored for their achievements. The awards show will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

To learn more about National School Spirit Day and the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, please visit varsitybrands.com. To learn more about the Varsity Brands "Believe in You" program, please visit believeinyou.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.

