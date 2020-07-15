Varsity Brands Launches Impact Now Campaign To Help Unite And Energize School Communities In Anticipation Of 2020-2021 School Year

DALLAS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, today announced the launch of a dedicated campaign, Impact Now, in anticipation of the 2020-2021 school year. Impact Now leverages Varsity Brands' scale and expertise on campuses across the country to offer administrators, faculty, and coaches with a digital playbook and related resources that advance school health, safety, and emotional and physical needs of students in both physical and virtual classroom settings.

Adam Blumenfeld, Varsity Brands' CEO, stated, "While considerable uncertainty remains to how and when students will return to class, Impact Now will ensure that school administrators and their staff are equipped with a digital playbook that provides resources, inspires ideas and implements solutions for schools across the country based on spirit, hope, engagement and a true sense of community. This is the core of the Varsity Brands' mission, and we are uniquely poised to deliver on this promise even amid the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic."

Mr. Blumenfeld continued, "Doing so, however, will require thoughtful, practical programming and digital tools that are equally applicable to schools in a physical or remote learning environment. Impact Now delivers on this promise while lending additional scale and resources to the digital tools we have already deployed over the last several months amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. These programs have already had an extraordinarily positive influence on students and their practical utility is proven. We are eager and excited to build-on their success through the Impact Now initiative."

Impact Now will offer specific programs and digital tools in anticipation of the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Through this program, schools can participate by downloading the free comprehensive Administrators Playbook outlining the resources and products available across Varsity Brands to elevate the student experience this Fall:

Health and Safety Resources: Customizable face masks and wall and floor signage featuring schools' mascots and school colors is now offered to help schools drive spirit while encouraging safe practices. Products such as hand sanitizer and thermometers also available.

Customizable face masks and wall and floor signage featuring schools' mascots and school colors is now offered to help schools drive spirit while encouraging safe practices. Products such as hand sanitizer and thermometers also available. Social and Emotional Learning (SEL): As an extension of the Varsity Brands Believe in You Program, a student empowerment program rooted in SEL competencies for grades 3-12 has been developed to help students process emotions and dislocation at this uncertain time.

As an extension of the Varsity Brands Program, a student empowerment program rooted in SEL competencies for grades 3-12 has been developed to help students process emotions and dislocation at this uncertain time. Together As One Halftime Performance : For schools participating in fall sports, the Together As One Halftime Performance will include a fully-arranged, designed and choreographed marching band, cheerleading and dance team performance available free to any school exploring field show options for the 2020-2021 school year.

: For schools participating in fall sports, the Together As One Halftime Performance will include a fully-arranged, designed and choreographed marching band, cheerleading and dance team performance available free to any school exploring field show options for the 2020-2021 school year. School Spirit Programs: Customized product provided through Unity Shops to unify school and community as well as resources outlining Pep Club creation, Virtual Spirit Kits, and E-Cards for staff to connect with students are available for free to renew school spirit.

In anticipation of National School Spirit Day on September 18, 2020, schools who participate in Impact Now will be entered into a drawing for school branding product including the grand prize of professional school branding from Varsity Brands' VIP Branding team.

To learn more, please visit varsitybrands.com/impact-now.

Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.

For Varsity Brands:

Perry Street Communications

Jonathan Morgan

[email protected]

212-333-5525

214-965-9955

SOURCE Varsity Brands

Related Links

http://varsitybrands.com

