Varsity Brands' "Together As One" Program To Revive And Unite School Spirit In Anticipation Of 2021-2022 School Year

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, today announced Together As One, a comprehensive offering that ensures schools have access to the full suite of the company's products and services aimed at driving student engagement, academic performance and overall student happiness.

Adam Blumenfeld, Varsity Brands' CEO, stated, "As we approach the 2021-2022 school year, schools have a unique opportunity to harness the power of school spirit and positively impact campuses across the country. Varsity Brands' Together As One Program curates the 'best of' our offerings and brings them to market in an accessible, seamless and proven way."

Together As One offers the following specific programs and digital tools in anticipation of the upcoming 2021-2022 school year:

Celebrate Your School : Schools will benefit from resources that instill pride, spirit and a powerful sense of affiliation between students, staff, faculty, parents and other supporters. From bold, professional campus branding products that make a positive impact across campus to school spirit shops that promote unity and togetherness, Varsity Brands can help schools connect in new and compelling ways.

: Schools will benefit from resources that instill pride, spirit and a powerful sense of affiliation between students, staff, faculty, parents and other supporters. From bold, professional that make a positive impact across campus to that promote unity and togetherness, Varsity Brands can help schools connect in new and compelling ways. Promote Student Well-Being : Especially after the dislocation of COVID, attentiveness to students' emotional and mental well-being is more vital than ever. Varsity Brands has developed proprietary content that addresses social and emotional learning, including the Believe in You Video Series® and Believe in You Empowerment Journals® now available in a free digital format to support both in-person and remote learning, as well as free supporting curriculum.

: Especially after the dislocation of COVID, attentiveness to students' emotional and mental well-being is more vital than ever. Varsity Brands has developed proprietary content that addresses social and emotional learning, including the and now available in a free digital format to support both in-person and remote learning, as well as free supporting curriculum. Unite Your Spirit Groups : As on-campus sports and extracurricular activities resume, bringing a school together in a celebratory spirit will drive enthusiasm across the entire community. Under the Together As One banner, Varsity Brands offers (among other services) cohesive performance programs that combine cheer, dance and band, Pep Rally and Spirit Week templates, and Generation Spirit & United Sound which empowers students to create school spirit teams and music programs that bring together peers with and without disabilities.

To drive further engagement on campuses this school year, Varsity Brands is offering the opportunity to win an in-person campus visit with the host of the Believe in You® video series and international motivational speaker, Kevin Atlas. To learn more and enter the Varsity Brands giveaway, please visit www.varsitybrands.com/togetherasone .

Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.

