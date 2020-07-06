Varsity Performing Arts Announces "Together As One" Performance Opportunity for Bands and Spirit Programs Across the Nation

The mission of "Together As One" is to help schools elevate the student experience and unite communities through music and performing arts. Released in partnership with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and in coordination with United Sound , this program provides an opportunity for a collaborative performance between music programs, cheer and dance teams.

Designed in part as a response to the extraordinary circumstances that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, "Together As One " is the result of three months of collaboration between some of the nation's top marching arts designers, music education organizations, and spirit leaders.

"As our country recovers, young people will need school spirit now more than ever before," says Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "'Together As One is designed to help bring school spirit back into America's schools in a powerful way, with the collaboration of the cheerleaders, dance team, band programs, and any group in the school that wants to be included. Our hope is that this will help ignite a strong sense of school spirit and community in the fall when our schools need it most."

"Together As One" is a collaboration of some of the nation's top cheer and dance choreographers, world-renowned marching arts creative teams and national partner organizations, including:

Partners

National Federation for High Schools (NFHS)

United Sound

Coordinators

College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA)

Drum Corps International (DCI)



Creative Team

Design Coordinator: David Starnes

Wind Arrangers: Robert W. Smith, Jay Bocook, Michael Klesch, Richard Saucedo

Percussion Arrangers: Thom Hannum, Ralph Hardimon, Mike McIntosh, and Paul Rennick

String Arranger: Mark Wood

United Sound Arrangers: Julie Duty, Emily Whitaker

Audio Engineer: Josh McInnish (Josh McInnish Music)

Choreographers: Michael Rosales, Ben Contreras, Kaysey Thompson, Daniel Riley, Rick Subel, Hank Light, Stacy Paydo

Staging Designer: Michael Gaines

Engraver: Kenneth Beck (5 Point Productions)

"The significance and impact of the 'Together as One' performance initiative is a visible symbol of our nation's ability to unify and persevere through unprecedented times," says David Starnes, Design Coordinator. "The gift of music occurs when a performer's heart, mind, and soul is offered to another human being as a means of inspiration and communication. Not only will this be seen with performers and audiences who experience 'Together As One,' but that sentiment also echoes within our world-class, creative design team, who gave freely of their time and talents, seeing this opportunity as necessary and crucial to the future of music and arts education."

"Music and arts education in our schools is one of the unique and key differences in the American educational system and experience. Through music and arts, our students experience and learn to be creative, collaborative and connective as they begin their journeys to make our world a better place," added Robert W. Smith, Music Coordinator and Editor. "'Together As One focuses on our next generation of leaders, artists, thinkers and doers as they speak with one collective voice for all of America and our world to hear."

"Together As One" will be available in the coming weeks as part of IMPACT NOW!, a dedicated program from Varsity Brands that, when launched in July, will offer schools and administrators across the country a playbook for re-opening their schools for the 2020-21 school year. For more information on "Together As One," including repertoire, resources, choreography and performance opportunities, visit varsityperformingarts.com.

About Varsity Performing Arts

Varsity Performing Arts is a division of Varsity Spirit, the leader in cheer, dance, and scholastic band with a mission to elevate the performing experience for all students through camps, education, and events. Through educational initiatives, Varsity Performing Arts works with coaches, leaders, and participants across campuses to develop opportunities for collaborative spirit in school and the surrounding community. For more information on Varsity Performing Arts, and to stay up to date on program and event lineups, visit varsityperformingarts.com.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's 5,000+ employees have been dedicated to celebrating school spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About the NFHS

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) serves its members by providing leadership for the administration of education-based high school athletics and performing arts through the writing of playing rules that emphasize health and safety, educational programs that develop leaders, and administrative support to increase opportunities and promote sportsmanship. The NFHS is the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine and performing arts programs. Within their 51-member state associations, they serve 19,500 high schools and more than 12 million young people. For more information, visit nfhs.org.

About United Sound

United Sound is a school-based instrumental music club for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their typical peers. Dedicated to promoting social involvement through shared ensemble performance experience, United Sound joins students with and without disabilities to learn and perform in the band or orchestra together. For more information, visit unitedsound.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Coulombe

Rubenstein PR

[email protected]

212-805-3081

SOURCE Varsity Spirit

Related Links

http://www.varsitybrands.com

