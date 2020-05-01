Varsity Spirit Launches Series of Virtual Solutions for Student-Athletes, Coaches and Families

Virtual Tryout Resources for Cheer and Dance Coaches Varsity Spirit is offering several free resources to cheer and dance coaches who cannot host in-person tryouts for next year's teams. These include a virtual tryout guide with routine videos, music, document samples and tips; a communications app to organize a virtual tryout; and experts in the spirit industry to act as judges and assist with student selection. More information is available here .

Individual Virtual Training for Student-Athletes

For the first time ever, Varsity Spirit has created virtual, at-home training classes to keep cheer and dance skills and spirits up from anywhere, anytime. Athletes can feel the energy of Varsity Spirit's live, instructor-led classes and transform their living rooms into a (virtual) game day atmosphere. More information and class schedule available here.

With a 1:25 ratio, athletes will receive personal instruction and feedback from top Varsity Spirit instructors and have the opportunity to meet other athletes from across the country – just like they would at a Varsity Spirit camp.

Coaching Conferences through Varsity University

Varsity University, the leader in cheerleading and dance coaching education programs, is hosting a series of virtual conferences offering continuing education and professional development to dance and cheer coaches, featuring a lineup of top cheer and dance speakers from across the country.

#VarsitySpiritCares

Varsity Spirit is also creating a way to keep community spirit alive by facilitating special messages to all doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store clerks, truck drivers and service workers around the world. Using the hashtag #VarsitySpiritCares, more than 500 people have posted a video or photo thanking and cheering on service workers.

For more than 45 years, Varsity Spirit has been the innovative global leader in cheerleading and dance. During these uncertain times, the company is as committed as ever to providing memorable experiences to young people, while always keeping safety the number one priority.

"The world needs spirit now more than ever," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "We have been working around the clock to find creative solutions for the students and communities we serve and are proud to launch a number of initiatives that will spread a little cheer and help create a sense of normalcy. We will be announcing additional initiatives in the weeks and months ahead."

ABOUT VARSITY SPIRIT

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's 5,000+ employees have been dedicated to celebrating school spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com .

ABOUT VARSITY BRANDS

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,600 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, e-commerce sites and direct sales channels.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Coulombe

Rubenstein PR

[email protected]

212-805-3081

SOURCE Varsity Spirit

