Vascular Embolization Devices Market to grow by USD 569.63 Million by 2026, Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vascular embolization devices market is expected to grow by USD 569.63 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 40% of the growth originates from North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vascular Embolization Devices Market

Product

Coiling Devices



During the projection period, this segment's growth will be aided by elements such as the rising incidence of vascular and cancer disorders, new product launches, and expanding investments by market participants to create novel coiling devices. The existence of established companies selling their own coiling goods, as well as the increasing number of innovations in coiling devices due to key vendors' efforts in R&D, are expected to drive the expansion of the coiling devices market.



Non-coiling Devices

Geography

North America



North America will account for 40% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for vascular embolization devices. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions. Increased technological developments and product releases, as well as increased investment for start-up firms developing novel advanced medical devices, will support market growth in North America over the projection period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Acandis GmbH, B. Braun SE, BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cook Group Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Embolx Inc., Guerbet, Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medix Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Spartan Micro Inc., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as Amplatzer Vascular Plug, Plug 4, and Vascular Plug II.

The company offers vascular embolization devices such as Amplatzer Vascular Plug, Plug 4, and Vascular Plug II. Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as VortX 18 and 35 Vascular occlusion coils.

The company offers vascular embolization devices such as VortX 18 and 35 Vascular occlusion coils. Cook Group Inc.: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as Retracta Detachable which provides safe delivery.

The company offers vascular embolization devices such as Retracta Detachable which provides safe delivery. Johnson and Johnson: The company offers vascular embolization devices under the subsidiary Johnson and Johnson MedTech.

The company offers vascular embolization devices under the subsidiary Johnson and Johnson MedTech. Merit Medical Systems Inc.: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as EmboCube of 2.5mm and 5mm.

Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vascular embolization devices market report covers the following areas:

Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vascular embolization devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vascular embolization devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vascular embolization devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vascular embolization devices market vendors

Vascular Embolization Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2022-2026 $569.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acandis GmbH, B. Braun SE, BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cook Group Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Embolx Inc., Guerbet, Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medix Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Spartan Micro Inc., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

