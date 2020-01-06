Vascular Graft Solutions Acquires the Intellectual Property Developed by Kipsbay Medical Inc.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascular Graft Solutions (VGS) announces on the acquisition of several patent families from NEOGRAFT Technologies Inc. which include patents that were previously developed and owned by Kipsbay Medical Inc, a pioneer in the field of venous external stenting and vascular engineering.

VGS Ltd. Family of External Suppor Products

The patents portfolio, which includes more than 25 patents in the U.S, Europe, Canada and, Japan, will broaden the existing portfolio and the protection on the unique suite of technologies developed and commercialized by the company for coronary bypass, peripheral vascular reconstruction, and repair of high flow AV fistula in dialysis patients.

"Strengthening our IP portfolio, coupled with the evolution of our clinical data, position VGS as a global leader in the field of advanced vascular engineering", said Eyal Orion, Founder and CEO of VGS. "We continue to be committed to patients with cardiovascular diseases and invest significant resources to develop novel solutions that will improve cardiovascular surgery and patient' outcome. The new patents and know-how, which are based on the extensive research done by the renowned cardiac surgeon Prof. Peter Zilla and his team from Cape Town, will enable us to explore new approaches to create blood vessel which are resistant to the development of atherosclerosis."

About VGS

VGS is a leading developer of innovative technologies to improve surgical revascularization, vascular reconstruction procedures and arteriovenous fistula in hemodialysis patients. VGS is headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel with distribution channels around Europe, South Africa, Mexico and Australia.

CONTACT:

Rotem Katzenellenbogen,

VP Business Development VGS

+972-3-549-9054

Rotem@graftsolutions.com

SOURCE Vascular Grafts Solutions