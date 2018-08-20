Vascular Graft Solutions Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship as Eyal Orion, Its Founder and CEO, is Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2018 Builders + Innovators Summit

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Dr. Eyal Orion, founder and CEO of Vascular Graft Solutions as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California. Goldman Sachs selected Dr. Orion as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event.

2018 Builders + Innovators award

Dr. Orion is founder and CEO of Vascular Graft Solutions (VGS) which develops and commercializes innovative technologies in the field of cardiovascular surgery and positioned as global leader in providing solutions for prevention of vein graft disease following coronary and peripheral bypass procedures. In addition to his role at VGS, Dr. Orion is actively involved as co-founder and board member in several medical device companies which develop and commercialize breakthrough technologies in the fields of heart failure, hemodialysis, stroke and lung cancer.

"It's a real privilege to be recognized by Goldman Sachs at the Builders + Innovators summit," said Dr. Orion. "This is a recognition in our efforts to innovate around traditional medical fields with significant unmet needs, and more importantly, our efforts to build sustainable businesses, knowledge and talent. Innovation requires certain amount of individualism. Ten years ago, the common belief among professionals was that bypass surgery will disappear and be replaced by minimally invasive procedures. We thought that this pessimism, coupled with the lack of innovation in this field, is a unique opportunity. Today, bypass surgery is still among the most commonly performed procedures in the world, and our vision at VGS is to play an important role in taking it to the next level. We are doing it by developing technologies around the unmet needs of this procedure which include limited grafts longevity, high rate of neurological complications and lack of intra-operative functional imaging that enables the surgeon to accomplish complete revascularization."

Dr. Orion continues: "In contrast to innovation, building requires team effort. In order to build, one must partner, motivate and collaborate with people that share the same vision but have different views and different set of skills. The micro-cosmos of a company and its DNA are key success factors in translation process of innovative ideas. I am privileged to have the opportunity to work with amazing people, builders and innovators, every day."

"A dynamic economy depends on dynamic entrepreneurs who disrupt industries and occasionally give birth to entirely new sectors," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "The purpose of Builders + Innovators is to support emerging leaders in their quests to innovate faster in order to grow their ideas. We are pleased to recognize Dr. Orion as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2018."

For nearly 150 years, Goldman Sachs has been advising and financing entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

