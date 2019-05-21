Vascular Interventions of Tampa acquires new name and logo

The new logo and look reflect the relationship with a national leader in the field of vascular specialty services, Azura Vascular Care. This network of outpatient vascular and ambulatory centers provides patients access to procedures, offering an alternative to a hospitalization.

"Our number one goal is achieving the best possible clinical outcomes through cutting-edge minimally invasive techniques, in order to meet our patients' goals of minimal discomfort and a rapid return to their daily activities," said Dr. Krackov.

Dr. Krackov also leads Azura Surgery Center Tampa, which is licensed by the Agency for Health Care Administration in the state of Florida and accredited by The Joint Commission. Appointments are scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more or request an appointment, call 813-972-4700.

Azura Vascular Care has Florida locations in Tampa, Miami, Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, Orlando, Jacksonville and Plantation. The Jacksonville and Plantation locations also announced last week their name change to Azura Vascular Care.

About Azura Vascular Care

Azura Vascular Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, is a national leader in the field of vascular specialty services. Operating and managing outpatient vascular care and ambulatory surgery centers in 25 states and Puerto Rico, Azura's physicians and trained medical specialists perform minimally invasive procedures focusing on excellence in clinical outcomes and delivering a great customer experience to patients with various vascular conditions that can be treated safely in an outpatient setting. For more information, visit the Azura Vascular Care website.

Contact: Susan McKeown, Vice President, Marketing

Phone: 908-665-6413 Ext. 1323

Email: susan.mckeown@azuracare.com

SOURCE Azura Vascular Care

Related Links

http://www.azuravascularcare.com

