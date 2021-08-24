VASO6 is Still on the Market and Currently for Sale

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHOINIX HOLDINGS COMPANY, LLC. announces they will be selling VASO6 directly moving forward while they look for additional distributors around the globe.

The product, VASO6 hit the market like a title wave and has grown steadily over the years. We are pleased to announce that it will continue to be sold directly by PHOINIX HOLDINGS until we have finished our process in interviewing new distributors to assist us with growing the brand globally.

Contact PHOINIX HOLDINGS Directly: [email protected] Still on the Market for Sale

"We are really excited about the progress we have made in the past and look forward to what the future holds for us," says PHOINIX HOLDINGS Co-Founder and Co-Creator of VASO6, J.R. Huddleston J.M. "The past few years have had their challenges but with everything behind us, we see unparalleled potential for company growth and additional products in the pipeline."

"We wish to further dispel any and all rumors that VASO6 if off the market and unavailable for purchase, Furthermore, CARDIA6 is NOT its replacement or an approved substitute. There is absolutely no truth to that, and customers should not believe these rumors or statements from former distributors or formulators."

PHOINIX HOLDINGS currently has distribution centers located in Virginia and Tallinn, Estonia capable of filling orders. Additional partnerships with their manufacturers will enable PHOINIX HOLDINGS to drop ship directly from the manufacturer or fill orders from their warehouses.

PHOINIX HOLDINGS COMPANY, LLC. is an innovation company designed to work with academic centers around the world to bring to life ideas and inventions from some of the brightest minds in the world.

