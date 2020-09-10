Vast Potential of Internet of Things Being Explored to Fuel Growth in Medical Sensors Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The forecast period of 2018 to 2026 is set to witness global medical sensors market grow at 9.9%, compounded annually. Market valuation, as a result of this impressive CAGR, is set to reach a higher worth of USD 27.7 billion by the end of this period. A major role here is played by the government, whose efforts in enabling the market growth have been commendable. Additionally, advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) is leading to its higher adoption, paving way for higher growth trajectory.

Transparency Market Research states, "Investments in mHealth products are increasing and that is a notable propeller of growth in the market. Furthermore, growing penetration of internet and smart phones, particularly in the remote areas of the world, is also paving a solid foundation for market growth over the coming few years."

Key Findings of Global Medical Sensors Market Study:

An emerging segment of the market is that of implantable sensors, which holds a substantial market share and is set to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period

Growing need for continuous monitoring systems and advancement in technology is contributing to growth in the aforementioned segment

As far as the end-users are concerned, home care settings is set to be a lucrative segment over the forecast period

Americas are anticipated to dominate the regional charts

Key Drivers of Growth in Medical Sensors Market:

World over, notable improvement in access to internet and ownership of mobile phones and tablets is being observed and this is set to drive the market forward

Government support towards adoption of mHealth products and services is contributing to high growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period

Investments towards telehealth and technology such as IoT is being noted and this is paving way for future growth of the market

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure is leading to efforts aimed at bettering healthcare outcomes and that is fuelling growth in the medical sensors market

Regional Analysis of Global Medical Sensors Market:

Regional charts of global medical sensors market are set to witness dominance of the Americas over the forecast period

Robust healthcare infrastructure, population that is ageing rapidly, and high adoption of advanced technology is set to aid aforementioned region maintain dominance

An impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will be recorded by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region

(APAC) region Efforts towards improvement of infrastructure in healthcare and increasing awareness is leading growth in the region

Competitive Landscape of Global Medical Sensors Market:

The semi consolidated vendor landscape of the global medical sensors market is marked by presence of a number of proactive players. Some of the most notable companies occupying the market are Cardiomo, Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity, Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic, Danaher Corporation, First Sensor AG, Sensirion AG, Smiths Groups plc, and GluSense Ltd. Out of these Medtronic and Honeywell International are anticipated to have a firm hold on the market share. Product development and improvement in technology are set to be notable determinants of growth for these players.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Biosensors

Temperature Sensors

Motion Sensors

Image Sensors

Flow Sensors

Pressure Sensors

By Application:

Diagnostics

Monitoring

Therapeutics

Wellness and Fitness

By Placement:

Wearable Sensors

Wireless Sensors

Implantable Sensors

By End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

By Region:

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

