Vat Dyes Market Outlook to 2025: Indigo, Thioindigo Dyes, Anthraquinone Derivatives, Carbazole Derivatives, Others
DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vat Dyes Market By Type (Indigo, Thioindigo Dyes, Anthraquinone Derivatives, Carbazole Derivatives, Others), By Application (Wool, Cotton, Viscose Fiber, Others), By End User Industry (Textile, Leather, Paper, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vat Dyes Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.
The Global Vat Dyes Market is driven by the increasing demand from various end-user industries such as the textile, leather, paper & pulp, among others. Additionally, factors such as changing consumer lifestyle, rise in urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing customer preferences for exceptional thermal insulation, breathability, strength and durability are anticipated to project the market over the coming years.
The Global Vat Dyes Market is segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, company and region. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into wool, cotton, viscose fiber and others. The viscose fiber segment is expected to dominate the market since it has many properties similar to cotton and can also be modelled to resemble silk.
Regionally, the vat dyes market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall vat dyes market owing to the increasing demand from the fashion industry in the region.
Major players operating in the Global Vat Dyes Market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant International, Rockwood Holdings, Royce Associates, Sinocolor Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Vat Dyes Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Vat Dyes Market based on type, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Vat Dyes Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Vat Dyes Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Vat Dyes Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Vat Dyes Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Vat Dyes Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Type (Indigo, Thioindigo Dyes, Anthraquinone Derivatives, Carbazole Derivatives, Others)
4.2.2. By Application (Wool, Cotton, Viscose Fiber, Others)
4.2.3. By End User Industry (Textile, Leather, Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Others)
4.2.4. By Region
4.2.5. By Company (2018)
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5. North America Vat Dyes Market Outlook
6. Europe Vat Dyes Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific Vat Dyes Market Outlook
8. Middle East & Africa Vat Dyes Market Outlook
9. South America Vat Dyes Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competition Outlook
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
12.2.2. BASF SE
12.2.3. LANXESS AG
12.2.4. Huntsman Corporation
12.2.5. Clariant International
12.2.6. Rockwood Holdings
12.2.7. Royce Associates
12.2.8. Sinocolor Chemicals
12.2.9. Atul Ltd.
12.2.10. Kiri Industries Ltd.
13. Strategic Recommendations
