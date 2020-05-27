Vat Dyes Market Outlook to 2025: Indigo, Thioindigo Dyes, Anthraquinone Derivatives, Carbazole Derivatives, Others

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vat Dyes Market By Type (Indigo, Thioindigo Dyes, Anthraquinone Derivatives, Carbazole Derivatives, Others), By Application (Wool, Cotton, Viscose Fiber, Others), By End User Industry (Textile, Leather, Paper, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vat Dyes Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.



The Global Vat Dyes Market is driven by the increasing demand from various end-user industries such as the textile, leather, paper & pulp, among others. Additionally, factors such as changing consumer lifestyle, rise in urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing customer preferences for exceptional thermal insulation, breathability, strength and durability are anticipated to project the market over the coming years.



The Global Vat Dyes Market is segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, company and region. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into wool, cotton, viscose fiber and others. The viscose fiber segment is expected to dominate the market since it has many properties similar to cotton and can also be modelled to resemble silk.



Regionally, the vat dyes market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall vat dyes market owing to the increasing demand from the fashion industry in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Vat Dyes Market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant International, Rockwood Holdings, Royce Associates, Sinocolor Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Vat Dyes Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Vat Dyes Market based on type, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Vat Dyes Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Vat Dyes Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Vat Dyes Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Vat Dyes Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Vat Dyes Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (Indigo, Thioindigo Dyes, Anthraquinone Derivatives, Carbazole Derivatives, Others)

4.2.2. By Application (Wool, Cotton, Viscose Fiber, Others)

4.2.3. By End User Industry (Textile, Leather, Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Others)

4.2.4. By Region

4.2.5. By Company (2018)

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index



5. North America Vat Dyes Market Outlook



6. Europe Vat Dyes Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Vat Dyes Market Outlook



8. Middle East & Africa Vat Dyes Market Outlook



9. South America Vat Dyes Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

12.2.2. BASF SE

12.2.3. LANXESS AG

12.2.4. Huntsman Corporation

12.2.5. Clariant International

12.2.6. Rockwood Holdings

12.2.7. Royce Associates

12.2.8. Sinocolor Chemicals

12.2.9. Atul Ltd.

12.2.10. Kiri Industries Ltd.



13. Strategic Recommendations



