BROOKSVILLE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatsala S. Sastry is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of The Year in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as a Physician at Vatsala S. Sastry, M.D.

With twenty five years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Vatsala S. Sastry is a prominent expert in the industry. Throughout her career, Dr. Sastry has attained extensive experience in all facets of infectious disease. A prime expert in the treatment of Lyme disease, Dr. Sastry is sought after for her exceptional knowledge in the medical field.

Board Certified in Infectious Disease, while pursuing her educational endeavors, Dr. Sastry graduated from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences' Bangalore Medical College in Karnataka, India. Thereafter, Dr. Sastry would go on to complete an internship at Grant Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

Dr. Sastry completed her residencies at the Foster G. McGaw Hospital in Maywood, Illinois and at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

To further enhance her professional development, Dr. Sastry is an affiliate of Bayfront Health Brooksville and Oak Hill Hospital. She is also an esteemed member of ISDA, the United States Marines, and Veterans of Armed Forces.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Sastry is the honorary recipient of the 2017 Top Doctor Award.

When she is not working, Dr. Sastry enjoys spending quality time with her family and traveling. She is also a second degree black belt in karate.

Dr. Sastry dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her father, Sitraram Sastry. Dr. Sastry also thanks her mother Marasa Sastry, her son Adaith Rao, the UPenn Infectious Disease Department and to all the military that keep us safe in the greatest country in the world.

